Bulldog track teams score sectional victories

It was a LaFayette Bulldogs takeover at the Sectionals Track Meet in Beauregard this past Friday and Saturday.

Both the girls and boys track team finished in first place at the Sectionals Track Meet and looked to be on pace to make a serious push for a state championship in both the girls and boys division.

Here are the results from last weeks meet:

Girls Results: In the 100 meters, Alahbra’J Todd finished 2nd, Tyanna Askew finished 3rd, and Shantavia Foster finished 4th.

In the 200 meters, Keaundra Woody finished 4th, and Mon’keliyah Morgan finished 5th.

In the 400 meters, Kayla Watts finished 1st, and Aaziyah Brooks finished 6th.

In the 1600 meters, Tytianna Smith finished 7th. In the 100 meter hurdles Kendra James finished 1st, and Feliah Greer finished 2nd.

In the 300 meter hurdles, Kendra James finished 1st, Kayla Watts finished 3rd, and Feliah Greer finished 4th.

The 4×100 team finished 1st; the members consisted of Shantavia Foster, Keaundra Woody, Daylan Wright, and Tyanna Askew.

The 4×400 team finished 2nd; the members consisted of Kendra James, Teyunna Spatling, Aaziyah Brooks, and Kayla Watts.

The 4×800 team finished 1st; the members consisted of Chencia Bell, Deshayla Carlisle, Sherriah Thomas, and Tytianna Smith.

In the high jump, Kendra James finished 2nd, Tyanna Askew finished 4th, and Feliah Greer finished 7th.

In the long jump, Tyanna Askew finished 1st, Keaundra Woody finished 2nd, and Shantavia Foster finished 5th.

In the triple jump, Keaundra Woody finished 1st, Kayla Watts finished 2nd, and Daylan Wright finished 5th.

In the shot-put, Feliah Greer finished 2nd, and Aeriah Bullard finished 5th.

In the discus, Wilzara Askew finished 2nd, Aeriah Bullard finished 5th and Sydney Vazquez finished 6th.

In the javelin, Jaliscia Bledsoe finished 3rd and Rahiesha Harris finished 5th.

The girls track team scored a whopping 205.50 points to claim their 5th consecutive Sectionals Championship.

This weekend in Cullman Alabama (15) members of the girls track team will begin their quest for a second straight 2A state title.

The Boys results are as follows: In the 100 meter, Robert Houston finished 1st, and Azerious Brooks finished 4th.

In the 200 meters, Jatarvious Whitlow finished 1st, Robert Houston finished 4th, and Fitzgerald Briskey finished 5th.

In the 400 meters, Jatarvious Whitlow finished 1st, Deavin Foreman finished 3rd, and Omar Boston finished 5th.

In the 800 meters, Tyderieus Scott finished 3rd. In the 300 meter hurdles, Omar Boston finished 3rd.

The 4×100 team finished 1st. The members consisted of Fitzgerald Briskey, Robert Houston, Omar Boston, and Azerious Brooks.

The 4×400 team finished 2nd; the members consisted of Omar Boston, Tyderieus Scott, Marquez Brooks, and Deavin Foreman.

In the high jump, Fitzgerald Briskey finished 1st, and My’Kale Trammell finished 4th.

In the long-jump, Jatarvious Whitlow finished 1st, Jamarquez Boston-Gaines finished 2nd, and My’Kale Trammell finished 4th.

In the triple-jump, Jatarvious Whitlow finished 1st, Jamarquez Boston-Gaines finished 2nd, and Deavin Foreman finished 3rd.

In the shot-put, Omar Turner finished 2nd. In the Discus, De’Angelo Kimbrough finished 5th.

In the javelin, My’Kale Trammell finished 1st.

The boys track team scored a total of 171.50 points, claiming it’s 7th straight Sectionals Championship.

This weekend, (12) members of the boys track team will be traveling to Cullman Alabama in search of its second State Title since 2013.

In the last few years the LaFayette Bulldogs Girls and Boys track teams have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in 2A Track and Field.

We want to wish the Bulldogs the best and safe travels to Cullman this weekend.