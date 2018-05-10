Home News Local Bulldogs 3rd, 4th at state track meet
Bulldogs 3rd, 4th at state track meet

Bulldogs 3rd, 4th at state track meet

By Pam Holloway
Correspondent
100m: Alahbra’J
Todd finished 4th, with
a time of 12.98. Keaun

dra Woody finished 8th,
with a time of 13.32.
200m: Alahbra’J Todd
finished 6th, with a time
of 27.36. 100m hurdles:
Kendra James finished
2nd, with a time of 15.86.
300m hurdles: Kendra
James finished 2nd with
a time of 50.09. 4×100:
Mon’keliyah Morgan,
Keaundra Woody, Daylan
Wright, and Alahbra’J
Todd finished 3rd, with
a time of 52.08. 4×400:
Aaziyah Brooks, Janeria
Gaines, Jasmine Pitts,
and Teyunna Spratling
finished 7th, with time of
4:48. High Jump: Kendra
James finished 1st, with
a jump of 4’-10”. Long
Jump: Keaundra Woody
finished 2nd, with a jump
of 15’-11.75”. Triple
Jump: Keaundra Woody
finished 2nd, with a jump
of 33’-11.50”. Shot Put:
Feliah Greer finished 1st
with a throw of 35’-
3.50”. Javelin: Jaliscia
Bledsoe finished 8th,
with a throw of 84’-00”.
2018 State Meet Results
(Boys) 200m: Fitzgerald
Briskey finished 7th, with
a time of 23.70. 400m:
Omar Boston finished
5th, with a time of 53.27.
110m hurdles: Arion
Heard finished 6th, with
a time of 17.66. 300m
hurdles: Omar Boston
finished 4th, with a time
of 42.38. 4×100: Omar
Boston, Fitzgerald Bris

key, Jamarquez Boston-
Gaines, and Azerious
Brooks finished 1st, with

a time of 44.43. 4×400:
Tamare’on Moore,
Azerious Brooks, Jordan
Walker, and Omar Boston
finished 5th, with a time
of 3:38.55. 4×800: Zarion
Moore, Xavier Holloway,
Arion Heard, and Mi

chaelHeard finished 8th,
with a time of 9:20.62.
High Jump: Fitzgerald
Briskey finished 7th,
with a jump of 5’-8” and
Joshua Combs finished
8th, with a jump of 5’-8”.
Long Jump: Jamarquez
Boston-Gaines finished
4th, with a jump of 20’-
1.50”. Triple Jump: Jor

dan Walker finished 5th,
with a jump of 39’ź3.50”.
Discus: Antavious Woody
finished 3rd, with a throw
of 122’-11”. Javelin:
Zarion Moore finished
4th, with a throw of 145’-
0” and Jae’lin McCurdy
finished 6th, with a throw
of 138’-7”. The girls team
finished 3rd overall in
2A State The boys team
finished 4th overall.

