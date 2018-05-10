Bulldogs 3rd, 4th at state track meet

By Pam Holloway

Correspondent

100m: Alahbra’J

Todd finished 4th, with

a time of 12.98. Keaun

–

dra Woody finished 8th,

with a time of 13.32.

200m: Alahbra’J Todd

finished 6th, with a time

of 27.36. 100m hurdles:

Kendra James finished

2nd, with a time of 15.86.

300m hurdles: Kendra

James finished 2nd with

a time of 50.09. 4×100:

Mon’keliyah Morgan,

Keaundra Woody, Daylan

Wright, and Alahbra’J

Todd finished 3rd, with

a time of 52.08. 4×400:

Aaziyah Brooks, Janeria

Gaines, Jasmine Pitts,

and Teyunna Spratling

finished 7th, with time of

4:48. High Jump: Kendra

James finished 1st, with

a jump of 4’-10”. Long

Jump: Keaundra Woody

finished 2nd, with a jump

of 15’-11.75”. Triple

Jump: Keaundra Woody

finished 2nd, with a jump

of 33’-11.50”. Shot Put:

Feliah Greer finished 1st

with a throw of 35’-

3.50”. Javelin: Jaliscia

Bledsoe finished 8th,

with a throw of 84’-00”.

2018 State Meet Results

(Boys) 200m: Fitzgerald

Briskey finished 7th, with

a time of 23.70. 400m:

Omar Boston finished

5th, with a time of 53.27.

110m hurdles: Arion

Heard finished 6th, with

a time of 17.66. 300m

hurdles: Omar Boston

finished 4th, with a time

of 42.38. 4×100: Omar

Boston, Fitzgerald Bris

–

key, Jamarquez Boston-

Gaines, and Azerious

Brooks finished 1st, with

a time of 44.43. 4×400:

Tamare’on Moore,

Azerious Brooks, Jordan

Walker, and Omar Boston

finished 5th, with a time

of 3:38.55. 4×800: Zarion

Moore, Xavier Holloway,

Arion Heard, and Mi

–

chaelHeard finished 8th,

with a time of 9:20.62.

High Jump: Fitzgerald

Briskey finished 7th,

with a jump of 5’-8” and

Joshua Combs finished

8th, with a jump of 5’-8”.

Long Jump: Jamarquez

Boston-Gaines finished

4th, with a jump of 20’-

1.50”. Triple Jump: Jor

–

dan Walker finished 5th,

with a jump of 39’ź3.50”.

Discus: Antavious Woody

finished 3rd, with a throw

of 122’-11”. Javelin:

Zarion Moore finished

4th, with a throw of 145’-

0” and Jae’lin McCurdy

finished 6th, with a throw

of 138’-7”. The girls team

finished 3rd overall in

2A State The boys team

finished 4th overall.