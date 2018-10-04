Bulldogs back in winning column, destroy Blue Devil homecoming

The Bulldogs got back
in the winning column
this week, by putting
together a complete game
and arguably there best
overall performance this
year with a 42-20 win
over the Notasulga Blue
Devils.
The Bulldogs over-
whelmed the Blue Devils
with well balanced play
on both sides of the ball.
The offense played
great and so did the
defense.
LaFayette offense
was conducted by senior
quarterback Jaylen Mc-
Curdy who was 5 of 13
passing for 55 yards and
had 7 carries for 40 yards.
He also added 2 tackles
on defense.
The Bulldogs had a
awesome game on the
ground.
V. Tolbert led the rush-
ing attack for the Bull-
dogs with 9 carries for 60
yards. Keandrae Peterson
rushed for 57 yards on 13
carries. JaQuavian Boston-
Gaines had 3 rushed for
45 yards.
Jordan Walker pad-
ded the stat sheet with
outstanding game for the
Dogs.
Walker had! 3 recep-
tions for 45 yards, 6 tack-
les, an interception and a
60 yard fumble return for
a touchdown.
Trevor Vines anchored
the defense with 11 tack-
les.
Lajareon Bryant reg-
istered 10 tackles on the
night, while JaQuavian
Boston-Gaines and J. Dan-
iels both ended the night
with 9 tackles a piece.
Daniels also had a caused
fumble.
Markevious Tolbert
made 4 out of 5 P.A.T.S
for the Dogs.
It was a great overall
effort on Friday night for
the Bulldogs and hope-
fully they can carry the
momentum into this Fri-
day’s game as they return
home to resume Region
play against Fayetteville.
This will be the Bull-
dogs first home game in
four weeks and the Dogs
look to pull out a victory
on their home turf.
Game time is Firday
night at 7 p.m. cst. at La-
Fayette Bulldogs stadium.
“GO DOGS”
