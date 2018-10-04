Bulldogs back in winning column, destroy Blue Devil homecoming

The Bulldogs got back

in the winning column

this week, by putting

together a complete game

and arguably there best

overall performance this

year with a 42-20 win

over the Notasulga Blue

Devils.

The Bulldogs over-

whelmed the Blue Devils

with well balanced play

on both sides of the ball.

The offense played

great and so did the

defense.

LaFayette offense

was conducted by senior

quarterback Jaylen Mc-

Curdy who was 5 of 13

passing for 55 yards and

had 7 carries for 40 yards.

He also added 2 tackles

on defense.

The Bulldogs had a

awesome game on the

ground.

V. Tolbert led the rush-

ing attack for the Bull-

dogs with 9 carries for 60

yards. Keandrae Peterson

rushed for 57 yards on 13

carries. JaQuavian Boston-

Gaines had 3 rushed for

45 yards.

Jordan Walker pad-

ded the stat sheet with

outstanding game for the

Dogs.

Walker had! 3 recep-

tions for 45 yards, 6 tack-

les, an interception and a

60 yard fumble return for

a touchdown.

Trevor Vines anchored

the defense with 11 tack-

les.

Lajareon Bryant reg-

istered 10 tackles on the

night, while JaQuavian

Boston-Gaines and J. Dan-

iels both ended the night

with 9 tackles a piece.

Daniels also had a caused

fumble.

Markevious Tolbert

made 4 out of 5 P.A.T.S

for the Dogs.

It was a great overall

effort on Friday night for

the Bulldogs and hope-

fully they can carry the

momentum into this Fri-

day’s game as they return

home to resume Region

play against Fayetteville.

This will be the Bull-

dogs first home game in

four weeks and the Dogs

look to pull out a victory

on their home turf.

Game time is Firday

night at 7 p.m. cst. at La-

Fayette Bulldogs stadium.

“GO DOGS”