Bulldogs bounce Alabama Christian, 27-8 for homecoming win

The LaFayette Bulldogs

celebrated their Homecom-

ing Friday at Bulldogs

Stadium. It was a packed house as

LaFayette alumni gathered

for the 2018 LaFayette

High School Homecoming

game.

In front of a fan-filled

stadium, the Bulldogs gave

the fans something to cheer

about.

The Dogs won their 3rd

game in a row Friday night

with a late surge in the

fourth quarter.

The game was stag-nantly locked in at 7-0 La-

Fayette for three quarters,

but in a late fourth-quarter

rally the Dogs would score

20-points to end the game.

Quarterback Jaelin Mc-

Curdy led the way for the

Dogs with a total of 137

yards on the night. Mc-

Curdy went 8 for 16 passing

for 65 yards, passing for

two touchdowns and had 13

carries for 72 yards on the

ground for another TD.

Victor Tolbert led the

Dogs ground attack with 12

carries for 113 yards and a

touchdown.

Jordan Walker was the

Bulldogs leading receiver

with 2 receptions for 27

yards and a touchdown.

Vinah Singh recorded 3

receptions on the night for

20 yards and a touchdown.

The Dog defense was

relentless on the night

recording a total of 7 sacks

on the night.

The Bulldogs defense

was anchored by senior

JaQuavion Boston-Gaines

with a season-high 17 tack-

les and 3 sacks.

Trevor Vines, Lajareon

Bryant, and Julius Bullard

all had 12 tackles each on

the night.

Bullard also had 2 sacks

and Bryant had a sack as

well.

Zacchaeus Turner listed

8 tackles on the night and

a sack.

Overall the Dogs played

a solid game and look to be

on track for another playoff

run.

The Dogs will host the

Central Coosa Cougars on

Friday night at Bulldogs

Stadium in another area

contest.

The Bulldogs need to

stick to their winning ways

this Friday night if they

expect to make any noise in

the playoffs this year.