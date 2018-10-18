Bulldogs bounce Alabama Christian, 27-8 for homecoming win

The LaFayette Bulldogs
celebrated their Homecom-
ing Friday at Bulldogs
Stadium. It was a packed house as
LaFayette alumni gathered
for the 2018 LaFayette
High School Homecoming
game.
In front of a fan-filled
stadium, the Bulldogs gave
the fans something to cheer
about.
The Dogs won their 3rd
game in a row Friday night
with a late surge in the
fourth quarter.
The game was stag-nantly locked in at 7-0 La-
Fayette for three quarters,
but in a late fourth-quarter
rally the Dogs would score
20-points to end the game.
Quarterback Jaelin Mc-
Curdy led the way for the
Dogs with a total of 137
yards on the night. Mc-
Curdy went 8 for 16 passing
for 65 yards, passing for
two touchdowns and had 13
carries for 72 yards on the
ground for another TD.
Victor Tolbert led the
Dogs ground attack with 12
carries for 113 yards and a
touchdown.
Jordan Walker was the
Bulldogs leading receiver
with 2 receptions for 27
yards and a touchdown.
Vinah Singh recorded 3
receptions on the night for
20 yards and a touchdown.
The Dog defense was
relentless on the night
recording a total of 7 sacks
on the night.
The Bulldogs defense
was anchored by senior
JaQuavion Boston-Gaines
with a season-high 17 tack-
les and 3 sacks.
Trevor Vines, Lajareon
Bryant, and Julius Bullard
all had 12 tackles each on
the night.
Bullard also had 2 sacks
and Bryant had a sack as
well.
Zacchaeus Turner listed
8 tackles on the night and
a sack.
Overall the Dogs played
a solid game and look to be
on track for another playoff
run.
The Dogs will host the
Central Coosa Cougars on
Friday night at Bulldogs
Stadium in another area
contest.
The Bulldogs need to
stick to their winning ways
this Friday night if they
expect to make any noise in
the playoffs this year.
