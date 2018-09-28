Home Uncategorized Bulldogs bow to Reeltown in nailbiter
The LaFayette Bull-
dogs and the Reeltown
Rebels played in a nail
biter Friday night, but in
the end the Reeltown Reb-
els were simply Rebels
without a pause as they
outlasted the Dogs 28-21.
Bulldogs quarterback
Jalen McCurdy had an
excellent game completing
18 of 35 passes for 168
yards.
He also had 9 carries
for 34 yards and a touch-
down.
Keandrae Peterson
rushed for 43 yards on 13
carries and a touchdown.
He also had 9 recep-
tions for 51 yards.
Jordan Walker led the
Bulldogs on the night in
receiving with 6 catches
for 71 yards and a touch-
down.
He also had an inter-
ception on defense.
JaQuavian Boston-
Gaines had a good night
on both sides of the ball.
On of
fense he
carried the
ball 8 times for 45 yards,
while racking up 10 tack-
les on defense.
T
revor Vines and
Dai›quan Giddens also
had 10 tackles.
Lajareon Bryant led the
Bulldogs in tackles
with
12 on the night and a sack.
The loss on Friday
dropped the Dogs to 1-2 in
region play
.
The Bulldogs will
travel to play the Notasul-
ga Blue Devils on Friday
in a non-region game.
Game time is 7 p.m. at
Notasulga High School
football
field.

