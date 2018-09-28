Bulldogs bow to Reeltown in nailbiter

The LaFayette Bull-

dogs and the Reeltown

Rebels played in a nail

biter Friday night, but in

the end the Reeltown Reb-

els were simply Rebels

without a pause as they

outlasted the Dogs 28-21.

Bulldogs quarterback

Jalen McCurdy had an

excellent game completing

18 of 35 passes for 168

yards.

He also had 9 carries

for 34 yards and a touch-

down.

Keandrae Peterson

rushed for 43 yards on 13

carries and a touchdown.

He also had 9 recep-

tions for 51 yards.

Jordan Walker led the

Bulldogs on the night in

receiving with 6 catches

for 71 yards and a touch-

down.

He also had an inter-

ception on defense.

JaQuavian Boston-

Gaines had a good night

on both sides of the ball.

On of

fense he

carried the

ball 8 times for 45 yards,

while racking up 10 tack-

les on defense.

T

revor Vines and

Dai›quan Giddens also

had 10 tackles.

Lajareon Bryant led the

Bulldogs in tackles

with

12 on the night and a sack.

The loss on Friday

dropped the Dogs to 1-2 in

region play

.

The Bulldogs will

travel to play the Notasul-

ga Blue Devils on Friday

in a non-region game.

Game time is 7 p.m. at

Notasulga High School

football

field.