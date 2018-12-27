Bulldogs capture holiday tourney, remain unbeaten

The LaFayette Bull-
dogs invaded the Handley
Holiday Tournament this
past weekend in Roanoke,
AL and walked away as
champions of the tourna-
ment.
For the third time this
year
, the LaFayette Bull-
dogs and the Valley Rams
met up on the hardwood
last Monday.
This was ar
guably the
most competitive meet-
ing between the two all
season. Even though the
Rams put up a valiant
effort the Dogs managed
to keep them at bay and
came out on top 66-56.
The win pushed the
Bulldogs record to 12-0
on the year
. LaFayette
was led in scoring by their
junior trio.
Matavious Burton led
the way with 16-points.
Corey Boston poured
in 15-points. Markevi
–
ous Moore dropped in
14-points and Jordan Wal-
lace also scored double
digits with 10-points.
W
ith the win the
Bulldogs advanced to the
second round of
the tour-
nament to face off with
rival Lanett.
On the second night
of the tournament the
Bulldogs came out and set
the tone against the much
bigger Lanett squad.
The Bulldogs took
command of the game
with their
excitement
filled the atmosphere and
both teams responded
with
tremendous play.
Harris County came out
the gates blasting and had
the Dogs on the ropes ear-
ly, but the Dogs remained
poised and weathered the storm edging out Harris
County 90-79.
Again Corey Bos
–
ton led the way for the
Dogs with a game high
27-points. Jordan Wallace
produced his best game
of the year offensively
with 25-points. Antavious
Woody added 16-points
and Matavious Burton
also had 11-points.
The Bulldogs were 3-0
for the tournament and
were
crowned tourna-
ment champions. The
Bulldogs are now an
impressive 14-0 on the
year and went from being
unranked to the #1 ranked
Class 2 team in the state.
