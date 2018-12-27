Bulldogs capture holiday tourney, remain unbeaten

The LaFayette Bull-

dogs invaded the Handley

Holiday Tournament this

past weekend in Roanoke,

AL and walked away as

champions of the tourna-

ment.

For the third time this

year

, the LaFayette Bull-

dogs and the Valley Rams

met up on the hardwood

last Monday.

This was ar

guably the

most competitive meet-

ing between the two all

season. Even though the

Rams put up a valiant

effort the Dogs managed

to keep them at bay and

came out on top 66-56.

The win pushed the

Bulldogs record to 12-0

on the year

. LaFayette

was led in scoring by their

junior trio.

Matavious Burton led

the way with 16-points.

Corey Boston poured

in 15-points. Markevi

–

ous Moore dropped in

14-points and Jordan Wal-

lace also scored double

digits with 10-points.

W

ith the win the

Bulldogs advanced to the

second round of

the tour-

nament to face off with

rival Lanett.

On the second night

of the tournament the

Bulldogs came out and set

the tone against the much

bigger Lanett squad.

The Bulldogs took

command of the game

with their

excitement

filled the atmosphere and

both teams responded

with

tremendous play.

Harris County came out

the gates blasting and had

the Dogs on the ropes ear-

ly, but the Dogs remained

poised and weathered the storm edging out Harris

County 90-79.

Again Corey Bos

–

ton led the way for the

Dogs with a game high

27-points. Jordan Wallace

produced his best game

of the year offensively

with 25-points. Antavious

Woody added 16-points

and Matavious Burton

also had 11-points.

The Bulldogs were 3-0

for the tournament and

were

crowned tourna-

ment champions. The

Bulldogs are now an

impressive 14-0 on the

year and went from being

unranked to the #1 ranked

Class 2 team in the state.