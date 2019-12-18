Bulldogs Clobber Valley, Russell County, Remain Undefeated

Montavious Burton goes up for a basket. He led the Bulldogs with 21 points against the Rams.

Bulldog Jordan Wallace plays defense against the Rams.

Greer looks to pass for the Lady Bulldogs.

By Pamela Holloway

The LaFayette Bulldogs had a full schedule last week.



Play began on the 12th with teams traveling to Russell County in Seale AL.



The Junior Varsity Boys and Lady Bulldogs both fell short by scores of-

JV Boys 18-36 and Lady Bulldogs 55-68. But, The Varsity Bulldogs are still holding on to their winning streak demolishing Russell County 71-38.



Next up for the week the Bulldogs defeated rival the Valley Rams 76-50. The atmosphere was electric and the stands were filled to capacity at the Rams gymnasium. Once again, the Junior Varsity Boys and Lady Bulldogs just didn’t complete the night for a win. Both lost at the buzzer-JV Boys 33-35 and Lady Bulldogs 36-39.



Feliah Greer ld the Lady Bulldogs with a game high 20 points.But, the Rams didn’t make her night easy. Greer made it to the free throw line 14 times on the night.



Alahbra’J Todd was the next high scorer of the night for the Bulldogs with 14 points and Monkeliyah Morgan had two points scoring from the free throw line.



They were the only 3 to score for the Lady Bulldogs.



The night was still young as the Varsity Bulldogs took the floor next. The game opened up and the Bulldogs just cruised on by the Rams in the 1st quarter 24-10. The 2nd quarter the Bulldogs scored 19 points and the Rams managed 15 closing out half-time 43-25 in favor of the Bulldogs.



The 2nd half was a little different. The Rams came out looking like a totally different team. They hit their first three shots, pushing their way closer to the Bulldogs. They were down by ten at the end of the third quarter.



The Rams had turned up the heat, but, Coach Threadgill changed the defense to a full court press and the Bulldogs kicked it in to overdrive closing the game out 76-50.



Antavious Woody, sophomore, had a big offensive rebound night. Any missed shots seem to fall in Woody’s hands. Woody ended his night with 13 points. Montavious Burton led the Bulldogs with21 points and Corey Boston followed with 18 points on the night.



Looks like the Back to Back to Back Bulldog action last week came to an end a little early. Saturday’s home game vs. Bullock County was cancelled for unknown reasons.



Along with Monday’s night game against Dadeville which was also cancelled due to weather, the Bulldogs were idle. The Dadeville game will be rescheduled at a later date.



The Bulldogs have a full schedule this upcoming week as well. The Bulldogs will compete on Wednesday December 18th (4:30pm) and Thursday December 19th (6:00pm) in the Handley Christmas Tournament.



On Friday, the Bulldogs will host a home game against Ranburne (area game) beginning at 4:30.