Bulldogs fall short in Montgomery, 14-7

Photos by Ashley Oliver

Senior Quarterback Jordan Walker waits on the snap.

Senior night.

By Pam Holloway

The LaFayette Bulldogs traveled to Montgomery Friday night to face off with 4A Alabama Christian Academy.



This was a non-regional game for the 2A Bulldogs but it was a great opportunity for them to get a win over a bigger school.



The Dogs played a hard fought game but came up short on the scoreboard 14-7. The Bulldogs as a team played a good game. If you take away a couple of mishaps, the Bulldogs could have easily come out of Montgomery with a win.



The Bulldogs just could not seem to find a groove from the onset and that same theme continued to play out for the entire game. It seemed every time the Bulldogs built a little momentum it would end up fizzling out due to mistakes.



The lone score came on a touchdown pass from senior quarterback

Jordan Walker to junior wideout Ja›Mariaie Daniel.



The Bulldogs are now under .500 on the season with two games remaining, both being region games. The Bulldogs can still salvage the season and make the playoffs with wins over the Central Coosa Cougars and the Horseshoe Bend Generals. Both teams have a combined record of 1-13 overall on the season.



This week the Bulldogs will travel to Goodwater, AL to square off with the Central Coosa Cougars and will close out the season in New Site, AL against the Generals of Horseshoe Bend.