Bulldogs Kick Off Season With 3 Wins

Markevious Moore goes up for 2 points. Moore led the way for the Bulldogs with 30-points on the night.

Burton defends Warrior.

Feliah Greer lead all scorers with 37-points.

Greer dribbles pass defender.

Story goes up for rebound.

By Pamela Holloway

The LaFayette Bulldogs opened their 2019-2020 basketball season on November 21st against the Warriors of Russell County.



Both the varsity girls and varsity boys teams were on display in the Dog Palace.



In the first game of the night the LaFayette Lady Dogs defeated the Russell County Lady Warriors 64-60.



Feliah Greer lead all scorers with 37-points. Ebony Williams also added 14-points.



J. Williams and S. Beasley led the way for the visiting Lady Warriors with 16-points each, while teammate J. Francis ended the night with 14-points.



In Boys action the Bulldogs blasted the Warriors of Russell County 82-50.



The Bulldogs only played with seven players, due to the fact of some players just coming off football season.



Markevious Moore led the way for the Bulldogs with 30-points on the night.



Jordan Walker and Matavious Burton scored 18-points each and Corey Boston poured in 13-points.



The Bulldogs have started the season on a good note and look to have a good season.



The LaFayette High Bulldogs hosted their annual tip-off tournament on November 25-26, Monday and Tuesday of last week.



The tournament included teams from Bullock County, Dadeville, and Dothan High Schools.



On Monday the Bulldogs faced off with the Bullock County Hornets in the first round of the tip-off tournament.



The Bulldogs were coming off a good win over the Russell County Warriors and were looking to add another “W” to the win column.



The Bulldogs came out jumped on the Hornets early and never looked backed. The Bulldogs swatted the Hornets 67-37 led by Matavious Burton with a game high 18-points.



Burton was 4 of 6 from three point range. Corey Boston dropped off 15-points on the evening and Markevious Moore added 12-points.



The Bulldogs hosted the Dadeville Tigers on Tuesday night in the final game of the 2019 LaFayette High School Basketball Tip-Off tournament.



In the past years LaFayette and Dadeville have become somewhat of a rivalry, especially after the closing of rival Camphill High School.



The atmosphere was set for a battle in the Dog Palace, with the Dogs and Tigers ready to due battle on the hardwood.



The Bulldogs and Tigers went back and forth for most of the first two and a half quarters, but the Bulldogs pulled away in the latter part of the game to give the Dogs a 70-52 win over the Tigers.



Once again Matavious Burton led the way for the Dogs with 19-points.



Markevious Moore had 17-points for the Bulldogs shooting 44% from behind the arch.



Corey Boston poured in 14-points and Jordan Wallace finished the night with 10-points.



The Bulldogs are now 3-0 on the season and will travel to Opelika Alabama on Thursday, December 5, for a “Battle of the Bulldogs.”