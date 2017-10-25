Bulldogs mount comeback to finish Ranburne, 33-22

Sets up rival match against undefeated arch-rival Lanett

By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

The LaFayette Bulldogs traveled on Friday night to engage in a region battle against the Ranburne Bulldogs. That’s right, I said it, both teams were Bulldogs and it was set to be a battle of the Bulldogs.

It was an all-out dog fight, with the home town Ranburne Bulldogs striking first.

Ranburne came out strong against LaFayette with two quick scores in the first quarter to take a 15-0 advantage after one quarter of play. Running back Aaron Benefield score both first quarter touchdowns for Ranburne.

In the second quarter the LaFayette Bulldogs found some life on the offensive side of the ball, scoring two touchdowns to close the Ranburne gap.

Ranburne would also get another score in the second quarter to leave the score 22-15 at the half in Ranburne›s favor.

After the half that familiar LaFayette High Bulldogs defense showed up.

The Dog defense showed why they have only allowed an average of 9.7 points per game this season.The Dogs defense dominated the third quarter holding the Bulldogs of Ranburne scoreless.

The LaFayette Bulldogs offense would capitalize on the outstanding play of the defense, putting up two touchdowns in the third quarter to take their first lead of the game.

It would be pretty much the same for the rest of the night, as the Bulldogs from LaFayette would hold Ranburne to another scoreless quarter.

LaFayette would get one last score in the fourth quarter to leave the final score 33-22 (LaFayette).

LaFayette showed why they are undefeated in the region with a dominating performance on both sides of the ball in the second half of play Friday night.

Quarterback Jaelin McCurdy had one of his best all-around games of the season going 6 of 12 passing for 75 yards and a touchdown with a 97.6 QB rating.He also had 11 rushes for 55-yards and a score.

Running back Robert Houston continued his stellar year with another big game.

Houston piled up a game high 224 yards rushing on just 15 carries with two touchdowns.

Receiver Jamarquez Boston-Gaines led the way for the Bulldogs air attack with four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.Jordan Wallace had one reception for 13 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Mr. Consistency, Omar Boston recorded another great game with 16 tackles.Junior stand-out Lajareon Bryant had a super game as well with 16 tackles(10 solos).JaQuavion Boston-Gaines registered 10 tackles.Trevor Vines had 9 tackles with a pancake block.Dai›quan Giddens also had 9 tackles.

It›s been another great season for the Bulldogs this year with only one regular season loss in the last 18 games.

It all boils down to the most anticipated game of the year against arch rival Lanett High School.

Lanett is undefeated sporting a 9-0 record on the year.

LaFayette has only one loss and has a 7-1 record of the year.

Both teams are undefeated in region play.

It’s gonna be like Mayweather and McGregor fight, but I›m just gonna call it the battle for “King of the County.”

The winner will be crowned Class 2A Region 5 Champs.

It’s gonna be standing room only at the Panther›s den this Friday night, as the LaFayette Bulldogs and Lanett Panthers battle it out for region and county supremacy.

Game time is Friday at 7 p.m. cst. Lanett, AL.