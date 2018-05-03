Home News Sports Bulldogs place 1st, 2nd at sectional meet
Sports
Uncategorized
0

Bulldogs place 1st, 2nd at sectional meet

0
0

Bulldogs place 1st, 2nd at sectional meet

Rebels advance to final four

Fuller to speak at First Responders breakfast

Candidate forum times announced

Lanett Police Chief suspended

WestRock plans to expand, add jobs

Man who shot up mobile home park surrenders to police

“The Amazing Shake” prepares students for successful futures

Victim Williams arrested at Waffle House for LaFayette shooting

Shots fired into Waffle House, victim wanted in LaFayette case

City honors retiring Police Chief Hill

Lafayette Track team
traveled down to Beau-
regard
Friday
and
Sat-
urday
of last week to
participant in the Sectional
Meet to qualify
to head to
Cullman Al this weekend
to
compete for
a state
track
championship.
Many of the athletes
qualified for a chance to
participant in the state
track meet.
The Boys won 1st
place
overall in becoming
2A sectional champions
again.
And the girls came in
2nd place running-ups.
Girls Sectionals Re

sults:
100m: Alabhbra›J Todd
finished 1st, with a time of
12.76,
Keaundra Woody fin

ished 2nd, with a time of
12.92,
Mon›keliyah Morgan
finished 8th, with a time of
13.74.
200m: Alabhbra›J Todd
finished 1st, with a time of
27.02.
400m: Teyunna
Spratling finished 5th, with
a time of 1:08.96.
100m hurdles: Kendra
James finished 1st, with a
time of 15.60,
Feliah Greer finished
2nd, with a time of 17.79,
Shantavia Foster fin

ished 7th, with a time of
20.67.
4×100: Mon›keliyah
4×100: Omar Boston, Fitzgerald Briskey, Jamarquez
Boston-gained, and Azerious Brooks, finished 1st, with a
time of 44.51.
2018- 2A TRACK SECTIONAL CHAMPS LAFAYETTE BULLDOGS
Morgan, Keaundra
Woody, Daylan Wright,
and Keaundra Woody
finished 2nd, with a time
of 51.83.
4×400: Aaziyah
Brooks, Janeria Gaines,
Jasmine Pitts, and
Teyunna Spratling
finished 3rd, with a time
of 4:43.63.
300m hurdles: Kendra
James finished 1st, with
a time of 47.63.
High Jump: Kendra
James finished 1st, with
a jump of 4›-10»,
Janeria Gaines
finished 2nd, with a jump
of 4›-10».
Long Jump: Keaundra
Woody finished 1st, with
a jump of 16›-0»,
Alahbra›J Todd
finished 2nd, with a jump
of 15›-11»,
Shantavia Foster
finished 6th, with a jump
of 13›-7».
Triple Jump:
Keaundra Woody
finished 1st, with a jump
of 33›-10»,
Daylan Wright finished
3rd, with a jump of 30›-

Kendra James
finished 7th, with a jump
of 27’-8”.
Shot Put: Feliah Greer
finished 1st, with a throw
of 32›-4.25».
Discus: Feliah Greer
finished 1st, with a throw
of 83›-9».
Javelin: Feliah Greer
finished 2nd, with a
throw of 99›-0»,
Shantavia Foster
finished 4th, with a throw
of 92›-10»,
Jaliscia Bledsoe
finished 5th, with a throw
of 90›-0»
Team Ranking: The
girls finished 2nd overall
scoring 171 points.
Boys Sectionals
Results:
100m: Fitzgerald
Briskey finished 4th, with
a time of 11.67,
Azerious Brooks
finished 5th, with a time
of 11.69.
200m: Fitzgerald
Briskey finished 3rd,
with a time of 23.07,
Jamarquez Boston-
Gaines finished 4th, with
a time of 23.47.
400m: Omar Boston
finished 2nd, with a time
of 53.61,
Tamare›on Moore
finished 3rd, with a time
of 53.79.
800m: Michael Heard
finished 3rd, with a time
of 2:17.81,
Zarion Moore finished
5th, with a time of
2:19.80.
110m hurdles: Xavier
Holloway finished 3rd,
with a time of 18.50,
Arion Heard finished
5th, with a time of 19.10.
300m hurdles: Omar
Boston finished 3rd, with
a time of 42.82,
Arion Heard finished
4th, with a time of 44.56,
Xavier Holloway
finished 5th, with a time
of 45.55.
4×100: Omar Boston,
Fitzgerald Briskey,
Jamarquez Boston-
gained, and Azerious
Brooks, finished 1st,
with a time of 44.51.
4×400: Tamare›on
Moore, Azerious Brooks,
Jordan Walker, and
Omar Boston finished
2nd, with a time of
3:44.
4×800: Zarion Moore,
Arion Heard, Xavier
Holloway, Michael
Heard, finished 3rd, with
a time of
9:41.
High Jump: Fitzgerald
Briskey finished 2nd,
with a jump of 5›-10»,
Tamare›on Moore
finished 4th, with a jump
of 5›-6»,
Joshua Combs
finished 5th, with a jump
of 5’-4”.
Long Jump:
Jamarquez Boston-
Gaines finished 1st, with
a jump of 22›-0.25»,
Azerious Brooks
finished 6th, with a jump
of 20›-9.75»,
Jordan Walker
finished 7th, with a jump
of 20’-4”
Triple Jump:
Jamarquez Boston-
Gaines finished 2nd,
with a jump of 39›-10»,
Jae›lin McCurdy
finished 3rd, with a jump
of 39›-6»,
Jordan Walker
2018- 2A TRACK SECTIONAL RUNNER-UPS
finished 4th, with a jump
of 38’-8.50”.
Shot Put: Antavious
Woody finished 5th, with
a throw of 40›-11»
Omar Turner finished
7th, with a throw of 38’-
7.50”.
Discus: Antavious
Woody finished 2nd,
with a throw of 112›-3»
Jae›lin McCurdy
finished 7th, with a throw
of 93›-1» Javelin:
Jae›lin McCurdy
finished 3rd, with a
throw of 127›-0.50»,
Zarion Moore finished
6th, with a throw of 119›-
10»
Team Ranking: Boy
finished 1st overall
scoring 176 points.

Related posts:

  1. Oh so close! Bulldogs 3 points short of state track championship
  2. Lady Bulldogs nab 3rd at Auburn relays
  3. Lady Bulldogs finish 3rd
  4. LaFayette track teams dominant at Sectional Meet
slandon
Related Posts

Rebels advance to final four

slandon 0

Fuller to speak at First Responders breakfast

slandon 0

Lanett Police Chief suspended

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video