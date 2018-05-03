Bulldogs place 1st, 2nd at sectional meet
Lafayette Track team
traveled down to Beau-
regard
Friday
and
Sat-
urday
of last week to
participant in the Sectional
Meet to qualify
to head to
Cullman Al this weekend
to
compete for
a state
track
championship.
Many of the athletes
qualified for a chance to
participant in the state
track meet.
The Boys won 1st
place
overall in becoming
2A sectional champions
again.
And the girls came in
2nd place running-ups.
Girls Sectionals Re
–
sults:
100m: Alabhbra›J Todd
finished 1st, with a time of
12.76,
Keaundra Woody fin
–
ished 2nd, with a time of
12.92,
Mon›keliyah Morgan
finished 8th, with a time of
13.74.
200m: Alabhbra›J Todd
finished 1st, with a time of
27.02.
400m: Teyunna
Spratling finished 5th, with
a time of 1:08.96.
100m hurdles: Kendra
James finished 1st, with a
time of 15.60,
Feliah Greer finished
2nd, with a time of 17.79,
Shantavia Foster fin
–
ished 7th, with a time of
20.67.
4×100: Mon›keliyah
2018- 2A TRACK SECTIONAL CHAMPS LAFAYETTE BULLDOGS
Morgan, Keaundra
Woody, Daylan Wright,
and Keaundra Woody
finished 2nd, with a time
of 51.83.
4×400: Aaziyah
Brooks, Janeria Gaines,
Jasmine Pitts, and
Teyunna Spratling
finished 3rd, with a time
of 4:43.63.
300m hurdles: Kendra
James finished 1st, with
a time of 47.63.
High Jump: Kendra
James finished 1st, with
a jump of 4›-10»,
Janeria Gaines
finished 2nd, with a jump
of 4›-10».
Long Jump: Keaundra
Woody finished 1st, with
a jump of 16›-0»,
Alahbra›J Todd
finished 2nd, with a jump
of 15›-11»,
Shantavia Foster
finished 6th, with a jump
of 13›-7».
Triple Jump:
Keaundra Woody
finished 1st, with a jump
of 33›-10»,
Daylan Wright finished
3rd, with a jump of 30›-
5»
Kendra James
finished 7th, with a jump
of 27’-8”.
Shot Put: Feliah Greer
finished 1st, with a throw
of 32›-4.25».
Discus: Feliah Greer
finished 1st, with a throw
of 83›-9».
Javelin: Feliah Greer
finished 2nd, with a
throw of 99›-0»,
Shantavia Foster
finished 4th, with a throw
of 92›-10»,
Jaliscia Bledsoe
finished 5th, with a throw
of 90›-0»
Team Ranking: The
girls finished 2nd overall
scoring 171 points.
Boys Sectionals
Results:
100m: Fitzgerald
Briskey finished 4th, with
a time of 11.67,
Azerious Brooks
finished 5th, with a time
of 11.69.
200m: Fitzgerald
Briskey finished 3rd,
with a time of 23.07,
Jamarquez Boston-
Gaines finished 4th, with
a time of 23.47.
400m: Omar Boston
finished 2nd, with a time
of 53.61,
Tamare›on Moore
finished 3rd, with a time
of 53.79.
800m: Michael Heard
finished 3rd, with a time
of 2:17.81,
Zarion Moore finished
5th, with a time of
2:19.80.
110m hurdles: Xavier
Holloway finished 3rd,
with a time of 18.50,
Arion Heard finished
5th, with a time of 19.10.
300m hurdles: Omar
Boston finished 3rd, with
a time of 42.82,
Arion Heard finished
4th, with a time of 44.56,
Xavier Holloway
finished 5th, with a time
of 45.55.
4×100: Omar Boston,
Fitzgerald Briskey,
Jamarquez Boston-
gained, and Azerious
Brooks, finished 1st,
with a time of 44.51.
4×400: Tamare›on
Moore, Azerious Brooks,
Jordan Walker, and
Omar Boston finished
2nd, with a time of
3:44.
4×800: Zarion Moore,
Arion Heard, Xavier
Holloway, Michael
Heard, finished 3rd, with
a time of
9:41.
High Jump: Fitzgerald
Briskey finished 2nd,
with a jump of 5›-10»,
Tamare›on Moore
finished 4th, with a jump
of 5›-6»,
Joshua Combs
finished 5th, with a jump
of 5’-4”.
Long Jump:
Jamarquez Boston-
Gaines finished 1st, with
a jump of 22›-0.25»,
Azerious Brooks
finished 6th, with a jump
of 20›-9.75»,
Jordan Walker
finished 7th, with a jump
of 20’-4”
Triple Jump:
Jamarquez Boston-
Gaines finished 2nd,
with a jump of 39›-10»,
Jae›lin McCurdy
finished 3rd, with a jump
of 39›-6»,
Jordan Walker
2018- 2A TRACK SECTIONAL RUNNER-UPS
finished 4th, with a jump
of 38’-8.50”.
Shot Put: Antavious
Woody finished 5th, with
a throw of 40›-11»
Omar Turner finished
7th, with a throw of 38’-
7.50”.
Discus: Antavious
Woody finished 2nd,
with a throw of 112›-3»
Jae›lin McCurdy
finished 7th, with a throw
of 93›-1» Javelin:
Jae›lin McCurdy
finished 3rd, with a
throw of 127›-0.50»,
Zarion Moore finished
6th, with a throw of 119›-
10»
Team Ranking: Boy
finished 1st overall
scoring 176 points.