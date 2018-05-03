Bulldogs place 1st, 2nd at sectional meet

Lafayette Track team

traveled down to Beau-

regard

Friday

and

Sat-

urday

of last week to

participant in the Sectional

Meet to qualify

to head to

Cullman Al this weekend

to

compete for

a state

track

championship.

Many of the athletes

qualified for a chance to

participant in the state

track meet.

The Boys won 1st

place

overall in becoming

2A sectional champions

again.

And the girls came in

2nd place running-ups.

Girls Sectionals Re

–

sults:

100m: Alabhbra›J Todd

finished 1st, with a time of

12.76,

Keaundra Woody fin

–

ished 2nd, with a time of

12.92,

Mon›keliyah Morgan

finished 8th, with a time of

13.74.

200m: Alabhbra›J Todd

finished 1st, with a time of

27.02.

400m: Teyunna

Spratling finished 5th, with

a time of 1:08.96.

100m hurdles: Kendra

James finished 1st, with a

time of 15.60,

Feliah Greer finished

2nd, with a time of 17.79,

Shantavia Foster fin

–

ished 7th, with a time of

20.67.

4×100: Mon›keliyah

4×100: Omar Boston, Fitzgerald Briskey, Jamarquez

Boston-gained, and Azerious Brooks, finished 1st, with a

time of 44.51.

2018- 2A TRACK SECTIONAL CHAMPS LAFAYETTE BULLDOGS

Morgan, Keaundra

Woody, Daylan Wright,

and Keaundra Woody

finished 2nd, with a time

of 51.83.

4×400: Aaziyah

Brooks, Janeria Gaines,

Jasmine Pitts, and

Teyunna Spratling

finished 3rd, with a time

of 4:43.63.

300m hurdles: Kendra

James finished 1st, with

a time of 47.63.

High Jump: Kendra

James finished 1st, with

a jump of 4›-10»,

Janeria Gaines

finished 2nd, with a jump

of 4›-10».

Long Jump: Keaundra

Woody finished 1st, with

a jump of 16›-0»,

Alahbra›J Todd

finished 2nd, with a jump

of 15›-11»,

Shantavia Foster

finished 6th, with a jump

of 13›-7».

Triple Jump:

Keaundra Woody

finished 1st, with a jump

of 33›-10»,

Daylan Wright finished

3rd, with a jump of 30›-

5»

Kendra James

finished 7th, with a jump

of 27’-8”.

Shot Put: Feliah Greer

finished 1st, with a throw

of 32›-4.25».

Discus: Feliah Greer

finished 1st, with a throw

of 83›-9».

Javelin: Feliah Greer

finished 2nd, with a

throw of 99›-0»,

Shantavia Foster

finished 4th, with a throw

of 92›-10»,

Jaliscia Bledsoe

finished 5th, with a throw

of 90›-0»

Team Ranking: The

girls finished 2nd overall

scoring 171 points.

Boys Sectionals

Results:

100m: Fitzgerald

Briskey finished 4th, with

a time of 11.67,

Azerious Brooks

finished 5th, with a time

of 11.69.

200m: Fitzgerald

Briskey finished 3rd,

with a time of 23.07,

Jamarquez Boston-

Gaines finished 4th, with

a time of 23.47.

400m: Omar Boston

finished 2nd, with a time

of 53.61,

Tamare›on Moore

finished 3rd, with a time

of 53.79.

800m: Michael Heard

finished 3rd, with a time

of 2:17.81,

Zarion Moore finished

5th, with a time of

2:19.80.

110m hurdles: Xavier

Holloway finished 3rd,

with a time of 18.50,

Arion Heard finished

5th, with a time of 19.10.

300m hurdles: Omar

Boston finished 3rd, with

a time of 42.82,

Arion Heard finished

4th, with a time of 44.56,

Xavier Holloway

finished 5th, with a time

of 45.55.

4×100: Omar Boston,

Fitzgerald Briskey,

Jamarquez Boston-

gained, and Azerious

Brooks, finished 1st,

with a time of 44.51.

4×400: Tamare›on

Moore, Azerious Brooks,

Jordan Walker, and

Omar Boston finished

2nd, with a time of

3:44.

4×800: Zarion Moore,

Arion Heard, Xavier

Holloway, Michael

Heard, finished 3rd, with

a time of

9:41.

High Jump: Fitzgerald

Briskey finished 2nd,

with a jump of 5›-10»,

Tamare›on Moore

finished 4th, with a jump

of 5›-6»,

Joshua Combs

finished 5th, with a jump

of 5’-4”.

Long Jump:

Jamarquez Boston-

Gaines finished 1st, with

a jump of 22›-0.25»,

Azerious Brooks

finished 6th, with a jump

of 20›-9.75»,

Jordan Walker

finished 7th, with a jump

of 20’-4”

Triple Jump:

Jamarquez Boston-

Gaines finished 2nd,

with a jump of 39›-10»,

Jae›lin McCurdy

finished 3rd, with a jump

of 39›-6»,

Jordan Walker

2018- 2A TRACK SECTIONAL RUNNER-UPS

finished 4th, with a jump

of 38’-8.50”.

Shot Put: Antavious

Woody finished 5th, with

a throw of 40›-11»

Omar Turner finished

7th, with a throw of 38’-

7.50”.

Discus: Antavious

Woody finished 2nd,

with a throw of 112›-3»

Jae›lin McCurdy

finished 7th, with a throw

of 93›-1» Javelin:

Jae›lin McCurdy

finished 3rd, with a

throw of 127›-0.50»,

Zarion Moore finished

6th, with a throw of 119›-

10»

Team Ranking: Boy

finished 1st overall

scoring 176 points.