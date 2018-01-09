Bulldogs pound Handley, Opelika, come up short against Lanett

By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

It was rivalry week for the Dogs as they faced Handley, Opelika, and Lanett all in the same week.

They traveled to Roanoke, AL, last Tuesday to battle the Handley Tigers.The Bulldogs were looking to get some revenge against the Tigers from an earlier loss this season. And revenge they did get, as the Dogs squeezed by the Tigers in overtime 52-48.





It was a up and down battle of runs for both teams and at the end of four quarters a victor still could not be determined. But in the extra period the Dogs managed to get a little separation and put the game on ice with a victory.

The Dogs were led by Markevious Moore with 17-points. Corey Boston put in 10-points, while Jamarquez Boston-Gaines and Matavais Burton both ended the night with 9-points each.

In girls action the Lady Dogs came up on the short end of the stick as the Lady Tigers got the win.

On their second game of the week the Dogs headed down Highway 431 South to face the Opelika Bulldogs. LaFayette already had a victory over Opelika from an earlier game this season and wanted to sweep the series with another win.

The LaFayette Bulldogs were in hostile territory at Opelika Gymnasium, but they were prepared for a dog fight.As the Bulldogs battled on court it was apparent that both teams were in it to win it.

At the end of the night it would be the LaFayette Bulldogs outlasting the Opelika Bulldogs and walking away with the season sweep.



LaFayette had five players in double figures, led by Jamarquez Boston-Gaines with 18-points, Corey Boston with 17-points, Matavais Burton had 13-points, Markevious Moore added 12-points, and Jordan Wallace out in 10-points.

Opelika was led by Jordan Heard with 12-points. Bruce King and Taye Fields both had 9-points apiece.

The Bulldogs ended the week with the biggest rival game of all against the Lanett Panthers. It was a jam packed house at the Dogg Pound on Friday night.The crowd was anxiously awaiting the epic battle between the Bulldogs and the Panthers.

The game started slow as both teams struggled to find a rhythm. The result of the slow start led to a low scoring half with the score being knotted at 22 apiece at the half.



In the second half the pace picked up and both teams picked up on the offensive side of the ball.

The Dogs and Panthers battled throughout the duration of the game with Lanett coming out on top of the Dogs 64-55.

The Bulldogs scoring leaders were Jordan Wallace with 16-points. Corey Boston dropped in13-points. Jamarquez Boston-Gaines poured in 10-points and Matavais Burton had 9-points.

In girls action the Lady Dogs were edged out by the Lady Panthers on a late fourth quarter run.The Lady Panthers erased an eight point deficit against the Lady Dogs to seal the victory.The Lady Panthers were victorious by a score of 58-53.

The Lady Dogs leading scorers were Faliah Greer with 15-points, Jasmine Pitts had 13-points, and Keaundra Woody put up 10-points.