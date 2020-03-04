Bulldogs record first undefeated regular season in history

By Pamela Holloway

The LaFayette Bulldogs had a historic basketball season.They were the first team in school history to record an undefeated regular season with a record of 26-0. The Bulldogs were the 2A Region 9 Area Champions with an unblemished record of 8-0 on the year.



LaFayette went on to compete in the AHSAA 2A Northeast Regional Tournament.



In the tournament the Bulldogs defeated Fyffe 67-47 in the first game of the tournament and the win set up a rematch from last year’s tournament against Sacred Heart Christian Academy for the regional finals.



LaFayette would avenge the loss from last season to Sacred Heart in dominant fashion, defeating them 84-49.



Corey Boston was MVP of the tournament, along with Matavias Burton and Jordan Wallace both making the all-tournament team.



The Bulldogs were now headed to the AHSAA 2A Basketball Finals in Birmingham, Alabama. In the first game the Dogs faced the Barbour County Jaguars.The Jaguars held their ground against the #1 ranked Bulldogs and went on to defeat them 64-62.



This was the Bulldogs first loss on the season after winning an impressive 31 games in a row. The loss eliminated the Bulldogs from the final four tournament and ended any chance of the Dogs winning another State Championship.



The Bulldogs finished their season with a monumental record of 31 wins and 1 loss.



The LaFayette Lady Bulldogs



After having an up and down regular season, the LaFayette Lady Bulldogs got things clicking at the right time. The Lady Dogs made an impressive appearance in the 2A Region 9 Girls Area tournament in Ranburne, AL.



The LaFayette Lady Bulldogs defeated the Horseshoe Bend Generals in the first round of the tournament and went on to defeat the host Ranburne Bulldogs to be crowned 2A Region 9 Girls Area Champions.



LaFayette was now set to host Ohatchee in a sub-regional playoff game.



LaFayette played and excellent game and went on to defeat Ohatchee 64-45.



With the win the Lady Bulldogs earned a birth in the Girls AHSAA 2A Northeast Regional Tournament.



It was the LaFayette Lady Bulldogs first time reaching the 2A Northeast Regional Tournament in 13 years.



In the tournament the girls gave a valiant effort, but fell short to Collinsville in regional semifinals.



Feliah Greer was named to the All-Tournament team for her outstanding play.



The girls ended their season with a 12-12 record.