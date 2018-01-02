Bulldogs split at Georgia tournament

LaFayette High School varsity basketball team traveled to Moutrie, GA, to participate in the Colquitt County High School Christmas Invitational.This was the second consecutive year that the Bulldogs have competed in the tournament.The Dogs faired very well in the tournament, going 1-1 and getting another win by forfeit.

In their first game of the tournament, the Bulldogs faced host team Colquitt County. The Bulldogs played well against the much larger school, but came up short losing to Colquitt County 62-60.

The Bulldogs scoring leaders were Matavais Burton with 20-points.Jamarquez Boston-Gaines poured in 17-points and Corey Boston ended the night with 15-points.

In their next game the Bulldogs faced a gritty Rome, GA team.The Bulldogs got back in the winning column getting a much needed win.The Bulldogs were paced by Matavais Burton with a game high 20-points.Corey Boston dropped in 15-points and Markevious Moore added 14-points.

The Bulldogs received a bye for another game to end the tournament.

The Bulldogs will face rival Lanett High School this Friday in Lafayette at The Dog Palace.

This is the first meeting of the season for both teams and it could be a very important game as far as area play is concerned.

Photos by Pamela Holloway