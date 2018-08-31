Bulldogs squeezed out in opener, 24-18

The LaFayette Bull-

dogs played the Handley

Tigers. It was a hard

fought game for the Dogs

with the end result leaving

Handley a 6-point victor

over the Bulldogs 24-18.

The LaFayette

and

Handley rivalry runs deep

between the two schools.

It›s always an all-out

battle whenever the Tigers

and Bulldogs meet wheth-

er on the football field or

the basketball court.

Friday night’s game

was no exception.

The Bulldogs would

strike early in the first pe

–

riod as quarterback Jaylen

McCurty would scramble

70-yards to the end zone

for the score to give the

Dogs an early 6-point

advantage.

After a Handley score,

junior defensive back

Keandrae Peterson would

intercept the

Tigers quar-

terback for a pick six on

their next possession and

take in for the score.

The Bulldogs would

hold a 12-6 lead at the

half. In the third quarter

,

Handley got things rolling and scored 12 quick points

on the Dogs, which gave

them an 18-12

lead.

Under the

leadership

of quarterback Jaylen

McCurty the Bulldogs

marched down the field

with

a score of their own

to tie the game at 18.

Handley would later get

another touchdown to give

them what would be the

game winning score.

In the fourth stanza

neither the Dogs nor

the

Tigers would get another

score and Handley would

claim the victory 24-18.

It doesn›t get any easier

this week for the home-

town LaFayette Bulldogs

as they prepare to face

archrival Lanett at Dog

Stadium. The defending

state champion Panthers

were upset by Valley in

their opener.

This one is set to be a

barn burner with county

bragging

rights on the line.

The LaFayette and

Lanett game is scheduled

for Friday

, August 31 at 7

P.M. in LaFayette.