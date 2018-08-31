Bulldogs squeezed out in opener, 24-18

The LaFayette Bull-
dogs played the Handley
Tigers. It was a hard
fought game for the Dogs
with the end result leaving
Handley a 6-point victor
over the Bulldogs 24-18.
The LaFayette
and
Handley rivalry runs deep
between the two schools.
It›s always an all-out
battle whenever the Tigers
and Bulldogs meet wheth-
er on the football field or
the basketball court.
Friday night’s game
was no exception.
The Bulldogs would
strike early in the first pe
–
riod as quarterback Jaylen
McCurty would scramble
70-yards to the end zone
for the score to give the
Dogs an early 6-point
advantage.
After a Handley score,
junior defensive back
Keandrae Peterson would
intercept the
Tigers quar-
terback for a pick six on
their next possession and
take in for the score.
The Bulldogs would
hold a 12-6 lead at the
half. In the third quarter
,
Handley got things rolling and scored 12 quick points
on the Dogs, which gave
them an 18-12
lead.
Under the
leadership
of quarterback Jaylen
McCurty the Bulldogs
marched down the field
with
a score of their own
to tie the game at 18.
Handley would later get
another touchdown to give
them what would be the
game winning score.
In the fourth stanza
neither the Dogs nor
the
Tigers would get another
score and Handley would
claim the victory 24-18.
It doesn›t get any easier
this week for the home-
town LaFayette Bulldogs
as they prepare to face
archrival Lanett at Dog
Stadium. The defending
state champion Panthers
were upset by Valley in
their opener.
This one is set to be a
barn burner with county
bragging
rights on the line.
The LaFayette and
Lanett game is scheduled
for Friday
, August 31 at 7
P.M. in LaFayette.
The LaFayette Bull-