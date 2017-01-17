Home News Bulldogs take 3 from Reeltown
Bledsoe looks to pass ball, despite being closely guarded.
Story & Photo By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

The LaFayette Bulldogs has had a busy couple of days on the basketball court.

On Friday the 13th most folks are somewhat superstitious about that day.

Many people choose carefully of any activity they participate in because Friday 13th is supposed to be a day of bad luck.

The LaFayette Bulldogs must have not gotten the memo as they whipped up on the Reeltown Rebels and the Central Coosa Cougars over the weekend.

On Friday the Dogs hosted the Reeltown Rebels in a important area game.

The Dogs were victorious in all three games, as the B-team, girls and boys teams all came out winners on Friday night.

In the B-team and girls game both the boys and girls teams were victorious over the Rebels.

The Bulldogs varsity team dominated Reeltown 59-28 as they cruised to another area victory over the Rebels.

On Saturday the B-team and Lady Dogs didn’t have quite the same success against the Central Coosa Cougars.

The Cougars edged out the B-team 36-28.

While the Lady Cougars pushed pass the Lady Bulldogs 60-40.

In varsity boys action the Bulldogs avenged a loss from earlier this season against the Cougars.

After losing the first game of the year to Central Coosa, the Dogs squeezed by the Cougars on Saturday night with a win, 62-55.

slandon
