Bulldogs take command early, blitz Rams, 63-43

By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent
Photos by Pamela Holloway

The LaFayette Bulldogs varsity basketball teams traveled to Valley Thursday to face off with their nemesis the Valley High Rams. The game was a make up game from earlier this year. In B-team action the Dogs played hard, but fell short against Rams.  In the girls contest, the LaFayette Lady Dogs battled back and forth with the Lady Rams for 4 quarters in a full court battle. The Lady Dogs fought hard all night, but the Lady Rams held off a late push in the fourth quarter by the Dogs defeating them by a score of 51-39.


In the main event of the evening the visiting LaFayette High Bulldogs squared off with the Valley High Rams. As the game begin, both teams were amped from the start. Valley jumped out to an early 6-point advantage and it appeared that we were in for a all night battle on the hard wood. But the Dogs settled in and took control of the game and never looked back. The Bulldogs dominated most of the game and seemingly let the air out of an ecstatic Valley High crowd.

The play of the night would come in the third quarter when LaFayette guard Jatarvious Whitlow put a crossover on Valley High’s Markevious Booker leaving him on the floor. The crowd went hay wire and the sounds of oohs and ahhs filled the gymnasium.

As the night came to an end the Dogs blasted the Rams 63-43 to take the victory. LaFayette was led in scoring by Jatarvious Whitlow with 17. My’Kale Trammell had 13, Jamarquez Boston Gaines added 11, Jordan Wallace put in 8, Devin Foreman and Corey Boston each had 6 points to round out the scoring.

Valley was led by Quez Trammell and Kieonte Dent each with 10 points a piece. LaFayette will close out their season on Saturday as they face Valley again. Saturday will be “Senior Night” for the Bulldogs as they honor their seniors for their achievements during their careers at LaFayette High.

