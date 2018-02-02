Bulldogs take three from Handley on Senior Night

By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

The LaFayette High School Bulldogs varsity basketball teams celebrated their annual Senior Night on Saturday.

Senior Night festivities were held before the girls game, with all seniors (both boys and girls) being recognized for their achievements on the basketball court.

The Bulldogs hosted the Handley Tigers in what was their last regular season home game.

It was a clean sweep for LaFayette as all teams were victorious.

The B-team played the first game of the evening and it was neck and neck all the way down to the final seconds at which time the Bulldogs squeezed out the win.

The B-team was led in scoring by Jae Daniels with 13-points and his brother Ty Daniels with 12-points. The Tigers leading scorer was W. Hodges with 21-points.

In girls action the Lady Bulldogs came with their game faces on.The Lady Dogs asserted themselves early in the game and stuck to their game plan.

It was time to celebrate as the Lady Bulldogs eased by the Lady Tigers with a 54-40 victory.

It was finally time for the show down in the Dogg Pound.LaFayette and Handley have become somewhat of a bitter rivalry in the past few years.The Bulldogs and Tigers have faced each other two times already this season with each team getting a win.

This game would be the tie breaker and give the winner seasonal bragging rights. It was evident from the outset of the game that the Bulldogs came to play.

In the first half of play the Bulldogs controlled the game, out scoring the Tigers 15 to 11 in the first quarter and 20 to 16 in the second quarter.The Bulldogs had a 35-27 advantage at the half.

In the third quarter the Dogs exploded on offense, pouring in 27 points in the quarter.The Bulldogs defense smothered the Tigers and they were unable to match the Dogs offensively only scoring 13 points in the third quarter.

The Dogs had a commanding 62-40 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Bulldog head Coach Obadiah Threadgill pulled out his starters early in the fourth quarter and put in the reserves.

The highlight of game was when 8th grader Tae Woody took flight and slammed it home for his first two points of the night and as a varsity player.

The Bulldogs got the victory on the night, defeating the Tigers 77-64.

The Bulldogs had five players in double figures led by Corey Boston with 17-points.Markevious Moore had 16-points.Matavious Burton added 15-points, while Jamarquez Boston-Gaines and Ke’Andre Peterson both had 11-points.

The Bulldogs last regular season game will be at the Valley Rams on Friday night.

Photos by Pamela Holloway