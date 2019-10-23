Home News Sports Bulldogs Thump Coosa, Score 48 in First Half
Bulldogs Thump Coosa, Score 48 in First Half

0
0

Senior Night Continues

By Pam Holloway

The LaFayette Bulldogs sealed a first round playoff berth Friday with a 48-6 thumping of 2A Region 4 foe Central Coosa Cougars.

The Dogs came out Friday and jumped out on the Cougars scoring a whopping 34-points in the first quarter. The Bulldogs didn’t let up in the second quarter adding fourteen more points to an already 34-0 lead. LaFayette was in complete control of the game at half-time with a 48-0 advantage.

In the second half the Bulldogs would coast their way on to victory defeating the Cougars by a final score of 48-6.

Keandrae Peterson led the rushing attack for the Bulldogs with 5 carries for 95 yards.

Victor Tolbert Jr. had 8 carries for 94 yards. Jacourious Webb had 1 carry for 68 yards and Joshua Combs had 3 carries for 58-yards. The Bulldogs overall had 27 carries for 440 yards with an average of 16.3 yards per carry.

The defense for the Dogs has been very good all year only giving up an average of 16 points per game.

The Bulldogs will close the regular season Friday night on the road against the Generals of Horseshoe Bend in Newsite, AL.

The LaFayette Sun
