Bulldogs victorious on Senior Night, 66-61 over Valley

By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

The LaFayette Bulldogs closed their regular season out Saturday against the Valley High School.



It was senior night for the Bulldogs, a night where all of the LaFayette High senior basketball players and cheerleaders are recognized for their accomplishments and future endeavors. Families and Friends comes out to show Love and Support.



Senior only cheerleader Aaliyah Jones and Makiya Burdette was the only senior for the girls varsity basketball team.

The boys seniors were Jamarious Beaty, Devin Foreman, Chris Smith, Sekema Todd, Tydarious Scott, My’Kale Trammell, and Jatarvious Whitlow.



In B-team action with the Rams the dogs came up on the losing end of the stick as Valley defeated them for the second time this year.



In the girls game the girls put forth a valiant effort but the Lady Rams upended the Lady Dogs.



In the final game of the night the Valley Rams varsity boys team gave the Bulldogs all they could handle.

After a slow start by the Bulldogs, Valley looked as if they might pull off the upset over LaFayette.



The Bulldogs struggled from the free throw line all night and allowed the Rams to have the lead most the game.



The Bulldogs got their first lead about mid fourth quarter, battling back and forth with the Rams trying to gain an advantage over their opponent.



In the end the Dogs made some key free throws to close out the game, including two crunch free throws made by freshman Corey Boston.



The Bulldogs outlasted the Rams 66-61 for the victory.



The Dogs were led in scoring by Jatarvious Whitlow with 17 points, My’Kale Trammell had 16, Corey Boston added 11, Jamarquez Boston Gaines had 7, Devin Foreman poured in 6, Jordan Wallace with 4, Jamarious Beaty and Sekema Todd each had 2, and Tydarious Scott closed out the scoring for LaFayette with 1 point. Quez Trammell led Valley with 18 points.



LaFayette also played Beulah on Wednesday, January 31, 2017 at the Dog Palace. This was the first meeting of the year between the Bulldogs and the Bobcats of Beulah.



The Dogs handled the Bobcats with ease defeating them 73-50.



The Dogs were led by My’Kale Trammell, Devin Foreman, and Sekema Todd all with 12 points.



Lonzie Portis led the Bobcats with 11 points.



CA’s post season cut short by Abbeville

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The 2016-2017 basketball season has come to an end for the Chambers Rebels. Both varsity teams played in the region tournament at Macon East and were eliminated by Abbeville. The varsity boys, who had beaten Abbeville just day prior, lost 66-49. Malik Lyons was the high scorer for Chambers with 19 points. Payton Allen added 11 points. Kaine Thomas scored 7 points. Trent Dodgen added 5 points. Colton Hand scored 3 point and CJ Lyons and Brock Ennis each scored 2 points in the loss. Malik Lyons was also the leading rebounder with 7. Jake Burton had 4 rebounds.



The varsity girls were also eliminated from tournament play by Abbeville. Only 6 points separated the Generals from the Rebels in the 38-32 game. Tate Reese was the high scorer with 8 points. Kristina Stewart and Shelly Keebler each scored 5 points. Jessica Harmon and Tori Harmon scored 4 points. Klancey Harmon added 3 points. Britten Stephens scored 2 points and Lizzie Keebler scored 1 point in the loss. Leading on rebounds was Tate Reese with 5.

Now that basketball season has officially ended practice has begun to prepare for Baseball and Softball season. The Rebels will have their first games the 3rd week in February.