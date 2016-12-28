Home News Sports Bulldogs win 1 of 2 tourney games
Sports
0

Bulldogs win 1 of 2 tourney games

0
0

Bulldogs win 1 of 2 tourney games

Layout 1 (Page 1)
now playing

Classifieds 12-28-16

A1 Road
now playing

Chambers Commission supports road bond issue

Waverly grandmother dies in Christmas Day crash

Record high temp on Christmas Day

Casino Night to benefit Humane Society

A2 CHRISTMAS 51
now playing

Twas the day after Christmas

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

Mike's Musings - Our year in review, and thanks to you all

What a difference a year makes

Keep Digging

Obituaries 12-28-16

By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

The LaFayette Bulldogs played in the Wilcox Central Christmas tournament over the holidays.
 The tournament was held December 21-23.

 The Dogs had to play without one of their star players because of sickness.

 In the the tournament the Bulldogs split their games, losing the first game and winning the second.

 The Bulldogs played the host team, Wilcox Central, and suffered a lost 63-53 which landed them in the loser side of the bracket.
 In their next contest the Dogs redeemed themselves getting a big win over Calhoun by a score of 53-35.

 The Bulldogs will travel to Moultrie, GA for the Colquitt County tournament beginning on December 27-29 2016.

Related posts:

  1. Bulldogs win twice, thrash Reeltown, 75-35
  2. Red-Hot Bulldogs winners in 8 of last 9 games
  3. Bulldogs blitz Horseshoe Bend but swept by Russell County
  4. Bulldogs stumble in Tip-off Tournament
slandon
Related Posts
DSC_0317 copy

Bulldogs win twice, thrash Reeltown, 75-35

slandon 0

CA JV ladies win tournament

slandon 0

Varsity Rebels fall short in tourney

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video