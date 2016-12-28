Bulldogs win 1 of 2 tourney games

By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

The LaFayette Bulldogs played in the Wilcox Central Christmas tournament over the holidays.

The tournament was held December 21-23.

The Dogs had to play without one of their star players because of sickness.

In the the tournament the Bulldogs split their games, losing the first game and winning the second.

The Bulldogs played the host team, Wilcox Central, and suffered a lost 63-53 which landed them in the loser side of the bracket.

In their next contest the Dogs redeemed themselves getting a big win over Calhoun by a score of 53-35.

The Bulldogs will travel to Moultrie, GA for the Colquitt County tournament beginning on December 27-29 2016.