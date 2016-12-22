Bulldogs win twice, thrash Reeltown, 75-35

The Bulldogs played two games this week.



In the first contest the Bulldogs hosted the BTW Golden Tigers of Tuskegee AL on Tuesday December 13.



In B-team action the Dogs fell short against the Tigers by a score 38-25.



In the girls game the Lady Dogs fought hard and made a game out of it in the fourth quarter but ended up falling short to the Lady Tigers 55-45



The varsity boys redeemed themselves after a early loss this season to the Golden Tigers.



The Bulldogs were in a up and down battle all night long, but came out victorious with 52-47 win over the Tigers.



The Bulldogs were also in action Friday, December 16, as they faced off with the Rebels of Reeltown in a area game.



The B-team eased past the Rebels by a score of 41-32.



In the girls game the Lady Dogs got their second area victory with the win over the Lady Rebels. The Lady Dogs corralled the Rebels 48-28.



The varsity boys didn’t have any trouble getting their second area win as they gave the visiting Rebels a old fashion thrashing 75-35.



The varsity boys will be in action during the holidays.



They will play in the Wilcox Central Tournament at Wilcox County Central High School beginning December 21-23.



The will also play in the Colquitt County Christmas Tournament in Moultrie, Ga. December 27-29.