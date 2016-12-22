Home News Sports Bulldogs win twice, thrash Reeltown, 75-35
Bulldogs win twice, thrash Reeltown, 75-35
Sports
0

Bulldogs win twice, thrash Reeltown, 75-35

0
0
DSC_0317 copy
now viewing

Bulldogs win twice, thrash Reeltown, 75-35

CA JV ladies win tournament

Varsity Rebels fall short in tourney

CA JV boys place third in tourney

Boyd signs with UWA

A1 Bikes
now playing

Bike giveaway a holiday tradition

A1 Green
now playing

Georgia murder suspects arrested in Valley motel

HHS grant to help LaFayette with possible new health center

Lanett man charged with attempted murder

Unemployment rate drops

Merry-Go-Round / Valley – Blue Hour
now playing

What are Gifts

Story & Photo By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

The Bulldogs played two games this week. 

In the first contest the Bulldogs hosted the BTW Golden Tigers of Tuskegee AL on Tuesday December 13.

In B-team action the Dogs fell short against the Tigers by a score 38-25. 

In the girls game the Lady Dogs fought hard and made a game out of it in the fourth quarter but ended up falling short to the Lady Tigers 55-45

The varsity boys redeemed themselves after a early loss this season to the Golden Tigers.

The Bulldogs were in a up and down battle all night long, but came out victorious with 52-47 win over the Tigers.

The Bulldogs were also in action Friday, December 16, as they faced off with the Rebels of Reeltown in a area game.

The B-team eased past the Rebels by a score of 41-32.

In the girls game the Lady Dogs got their second area victory with the win over the Lady Rebels. The Lady Dogs corralled the Rebels 48-28.

The varsity boys didn’t have any trouble getting their second area win as they gave the visiting Rebels a old fashion thrashing 75-35.

The varsity boys will be in action during the holidays.

They will play in the Wilcox Central Tournament at Wilcox County Central High School beginning December 21-23.

The will also play in the Colquitt County Christmas Tournament in Moultrie, Ga. December 27-29.

Related posts:

  1. Reeltown too strong for Bulldogs
  2. Reeltown upends JV Bulldogs, 10-6
  3. Reeltown overpowers Bulldogs in final region game
  4. LaFayette comes up short at Reeltown
slandon
Related Posts

CA JV ladies win tournament

slandon 0

Varsity Rebels fall short in tourney

slandon 0

CA JV boys place third in tourney

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video