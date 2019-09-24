Bulldogs
The LaFayette Bulldogs
celebrated their 2019
Homecoming game this
past Friday.
The atmosphere was
“Lit” with Bulldog Alumni
from far and near for
the Homecoming game
and festivities.
The Bulldogs faced off
with the Reeltown Rebels
with hopes of giving the
Rebels their first loss of
the season and picking up
a big Homecoming win in
the process.
The Dogs played a
solid game only to have
their dreams of winning
the homecoming
game snatched away on
an interception thrown
by Jordan Walker late in
the fourth quarter.It was
Walker’s second interception
of the game and it
was a costly one.
LaFayette had their
chances to gain the advantage
over the Rebels,
but turnovers plagued the
Bulldogs all night long.
Reeltown managed to
hold off the Bulldogs as
they eased away with a
21-14 victory.
On the offensive side
of the ball, Keandrae
Peterson had another good
night for the Bulldogs
grinding up 75-yards on
the night, including a 63-
yard rushing touchdown.
The defense maintained
its stellar play with
Antaevious Woody and
Ryan Finley leading the
way with 12 tackles each
on the night.
A costly fumble on the
night ended any hopes
of the Bulldogs getting
the “W” in front of a jam
packed Bulldog stadium.
The Bulldogs will try
to get back on track this
week with a win over
the visiting Notasulga
Blue Devils.Notasulga is
coming off a 28-13 loss
to Lanett last week and
looks to recover with a
win at Bulldog Stadium.
Game time is set for 7p.m
Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at
Bulldog Stadium.