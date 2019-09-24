The LaFayette Bulldogs

celebrated their 2019

Homecoming game this

past Friday.

The atmosphere was

“Lit” with Bulldog Alumni

from far and near for

the Homecoming game

and festivities.

The Bulldogs faced off

with the Reeltown Rebels

with hopes of giving the

Rebels their first loss of

the season and picking up

a big Homecoming win in

the process.

The Dogs played a

solid game only to have

their dreams of winning

the homecoming

game snatched away on

an interception thrown

by Jordan Walker late in

the fourth quarter.It was

Walker’s second interception

of the game and it

was a costly one.

LaFayette had their

chances to gain the advantage

over the Rebels,

but turnovers plagued the

Bulldogs all night long.

Reeltown managed to

hold off the Bulldogs as

they eased away with a

21-14 victory.

On the offensive side

of the ball, Keandrae

Peterson had another good

night for the Bulldogs

grinding up 75-yards on

the night, including a 63-

yard rushing touchdown.

The defense maintained

its stellar play with

Antaevious Woody and

Ryan Finley leading the

way with 12 tackles each

on the night.

A costly fumble on the

night ended any hopes

of the Bulldogs getting

the “W” in front of a jam

packed Bulldog stadium.

The Bulldogs will try

to get back on track this

week with a win over

the visiting Notasulga

Blue Devils.Notasulga is

coming off a 28-13 loss

to Lanett last week and

looks to recover with a

win at Bulldog Stadium.

Game time is set for 7p.m

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at

Bulldog Stadium.

