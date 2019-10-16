Home Around Town Businesses to Host Early Trick or Treat
Employess of Kardoes back in 2018
The LaFayette Sun and Harmon Insurance Agency have challenged other small businesses in town to put up fall decorations and to participate in a Halloween trick or treat event on October 31st from 4 to 5 o’clock. A panel of judges will pick the best-decorated business “which can be inside or out” and will receive lunch from Monte Albans.

Charlotte Blasingame brought the idea up in front of the city council meeting Monday night and it was decided to have some police presence to help the children cross the street. The City of LaFayette also decided to participate by decorating future city hall building located on the square.
Dori Harmon with Harmon Insurance Agency said, “We live in small town America so we should do small town things to bring us together.”

An orange sign will be displayed on all businesses that are participating. Any one who does not have a local business on the square but would like to participate can set up a spot on the courthouse square.

The LaFayette Sun
