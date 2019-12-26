Businessman Donates Thousands of Toys to Those in Need

By Jody Stewart

Once again Scott Willingham honors the memory of his late friend Eddie Chandler by continuing the annual project of donating bikes to charity. For years Willingham has raised money to buy bikes and helmets for needy children in his community.



In years past, the ministry has primarily given bikes to kids but as Willingham’s wife, Jaime said, “You can only give so many bikes.”



This year, they will be working with the Christian Service Center in Lanett to find out specific needs for Chambers County kids.



Cheryl Myers from the Christian Service Center in Lanett said, “The work that God does through Willingham enables many children and families to have a Merry Christmas.” The Christian Service Center takes applications for toys every year from people in Chambers County and the Chamber County Sheriff Department along with Willingham deliver the toys and bikes.



Willingham, “ We were so blessed this year. Our floor was covered with baby dolls, toy cars, and trucks. We had tri-cycles and bicycles. We were so excited we had so many toys to donate then Wal-mart called and donated a whole rollback truck load of bikes!”



Willingham was brought to tears from all of the generosity, but humbly said “All the glory goes to God.”



Sheriff Sid Lockhart says, “It is good for our officers to deliver good news to families and children. They get to see the smiling faces of the kids it is very heart warming.” Both the Sheriff and Myers agreed that Scott Willingham was a helper for Santa, and a soldier for God