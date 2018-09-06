By Bill Frazer

I recently received an

email from my friend

down in Pensacola relat

–

ing to globalization. He

definitely had the trend

correct although some of

his facts are in dispute.

One does not think

about the trend toward

globalization except for President Trump. He

has brought to light the

unfairness of the US trade

deals with other nations.

Let me be more precise-

-the editor of this paper

has spoken out against

President Trump’s tax on

newsprint from Canada.

He says that small town

newspapers cannot afford

to purchase US newsprint.

In today’s news, some

judge in our Federal Trade

Agency has ruled that the

tariff on newsprint from

Canada is illegal. It beats

me that a US judge can

specify what is or isn’t

a fair trade deal. We that

were engaged in the For

–

estry Industry know that

Canada has been dealing

unfairly with the US in

the lumber market for

years. Canada subsidizes

the lumber market that al

–

lows Canadian lumber to

unfairly compete with the

US timber market.

Remember the gi

–

ant textile industry that

existed in the United

States? This is especially

true for the local Valley

and LaFayette areas. By

moving the textile mills

to Mexico, the industry

could produce manufac

–

tured textiles for a fraction

of what it cost in the US.

Except for those who lost

their jobs, the American

public was delighted to

purchase a cotton shirt

manufactured out of the

country for $10 compared

to the same shirt manu-

factured in the US at $20.

In thinking about it, a

$10 tariff would create an

equal market.

The other view is

the average person has

only a modest amount of

purchasing power. Is it

wrong to initiate a tariff

on needed products such

as textiles? Is it wrong

for this newspaper to use

cheaper paper produced in

Canada and thus allowing

it to continue to operate?

In other words, what is

fair trade?

I think President Trump

is right that tariffs should

be FAIR and PROTECT

our nation’s industries.

However, that is not go

–

ing to happen as us tight

wads are going to buy

the needed item with no

thought to whether it is

manufactured in the US or

OUT OF COUNTRY. The

rejection of the United

States potential tariff on

Canadian manufactured

newsprint makes my

point.

Attached is my Florida

friend Hollis’s view of

GLOBALIZATION–

A definition of global

–

ization that I can under

–

stand to which I now can

relate:

QUESTION: What is

the truest definition of

Globalization?

ANSWER: The events

surrounding the tragic

death of Princess Diana

QUESTION: How

come?

ANSWER: An English

Princess with an Egyp

–

tian boyfriend crashes in

a French Tunnel while

riding in a German car,

with a Dutch engine,

driven by a Belgian who

was drunk on Scottish

Whiskey (check the bottle

before you change the

spelling), followed closely

by Italian Paparazzi on

Japanese motorcycles and

was treated by an Ameri

–

can doctor using Brazilian

medicines. This is sent to

you by a Canadian using

American Bill Gate’s

technology, and you are

probably reading this on

your computer that uses

Taiwanese chips and

a Korean monitor as-

sembled by Bangladeshi

workers in a Singapore

plant, transported by In

–

dian truck drivers hijacked

by Indonesians, unloaded

by Sicilian longshoremen

and trucked to you by

Mexicans who are in the

US illegally.

That, my friends, is

GLOBALIZATION!