By Bill Frazer

I recently received an
email from my friend
down in Pensacola relat
–
ing to globalization. He
definitely had the trend
correct although some of
his facts are in dispute.
One does not think
about the trend toward
globalization except for President Trump. He
has brought to light the
unfairness of the US trade
deals with other nations.
Let me be more precise-
-the editor of this paper
has spoken out against
President Trump’s tax on
newsprint from Canada.
He says that small town
newspapers cannot afford
to purchase US newsprint.
In today’s news, some
judge in our Federal Trade
Agency has ruled that the
tariff on newsprint from
Canada is illegal. It beats
me that a US judge can
specify what is or isn’t
a fair trade deal. We that
were engaged in the For
–
estry Industry know that
Canada has been dealing
unfairly with the US in
the lumber market for
years. Canada subsidizes
the lumber market that al
–
lows Canadian lumber to
unfairly compete with the
US timber market.
Remember the gi
–
ant textile industry that
existed in the United
States? This is especially
true for the local Valley
and LaFayette areas. By
moving the textile mills
to Mexico, the industry
could produce manufac
–
tured textiles for a fraction
of what it cost in the US.
Except for those who lost
their jobs, the American
public was delighted to
purchase a cotton shirt
manufactured out of the
country for $10 compared
to the same shirt manu-
factured in the US at $20.
In thinking about it, a
$10 tariff would create an
equal market.
The other view is
the average person has
only a modest amount of
purchasing power. Is it
wrong to initiate a tariff
on needed products such
as textiles? Is it wrong
for this newspaper to use
cheaper paper produced in
Canada and thus allowing
it to continue to operate?
In other words, what is
fair trade?
I think President Trump
is right that tariffs should
be FAIR and PROTECT
our nation’s industries.
However, that is not go
–
ing to happen as us tight
wads are going to buy
the needed item with no
thought to whether it is
manufactured in the US or
OUT OF COUNTRY. The
rejection of the United
States potential tariff on
Canadian manufactured
newsprint makes my
point.
Attached is my Florida
friend Hollis’s view of
GLOBALIZATION–
A definition of global
–
ization that I can under
–
stand to which I now can
relate:
QUESTION: What is
the truest definition of
Globalization?
ANSWER: The events
surrounding the tragic
death of Princess Diana
QUESTION: How
come?
ANSWER: An English
Princess with an Egyp
–
tian boyfriend crashes in
a French Tunnel while
riding in a German car,
with a Dutch engine,
driven by a Belgian who
was drunk on Scottish
Whiskey (check the bottle
before you change the
spelling), followed closely
by Italian Paparazzi on
Japanese motorcycles and
was treated by an Ameri
–
can doctor using Brazilian
medicines. This is sent to
you by a Canadian using
American Bill Gate’s
technology, and you are
probably reading this on
your computer that uses
Taiwanese chips and
a Korean monitor as-
sembled by Bangladeshi
workers in a Singapore
plant, transported by In
–
dian truck drivers hijacked
by Indonesians, unloaded
by Sicilian longshoremen
and trucked to you by
Mexicans who are in the
US illegally.
That, my friends, is
GLOBALIZATION!
I recently received an