CA Baseball Sweeps Rival Springwood

By: Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Chambers Academy baseball teams were able to play a full week of baseball with cold, yet rain free days. The Rebels started the week at Lakeside in Eufaula where the varsity team suffered a 9-1 loss against the Chiefs. Braxton Yerta recorded the only hit for the Rebels, going 1-2 at the plate. Jacob Oliver, Corbin Piper and Braxton Yerta reached base on walks with Jacob Oliver scoring the only run for the Rebels. Corbin Piper started on the hill but was quickly replaced by Jordan Benbrook. Payton Allen, Joshua Holliday and Isaac Gardner also pitched for the Rebels, but none were successful in stopping the 2019 2A state champion Chiefs from hitting. The JV Rebels were very successful against Lakeside winning 9-0. Hayden Hendrix got the start on the mound, pitching a full game.



Caydon Smoot got the start on the mound against Springwood in a 12-0 win for the Rebels after 3 innings when Springwood conceded. Smoot struck out 6 batters in the win. Braxton Yerta, Caydon Smoot and Payton Allen each went 2-3 at the plate. Jacob Oliver went 1-2 with a walk and Joshua Holliday went 1-2. Braxton Allen also had a hit in the win. The JV Rebels also logged a 7-3 win over the Wildcats with Kyle Hand on the hill for the Rebels.



The Varsity Rebels ended the week with a twin bill against 3A Macon-East at home. In game 1 Isaac Gardner started on the hill for the Rebels in the 8-4 loss. Gardner struggled with ball control early in the game and was replaced by Corbin Piper. The Rebels struggled hitting the first few innings but got hot toward the end to score 4 runs. Jordan Benbrook led the team going 2 for 4 at the plate. Braxton Allen, Jacob Oliver, Payton Allen, Corbin Piper and Joshua Holliday each had a hit in the loss. Oliver led the team in RBI’s with 2. The Rebels struggled to hit in game 2 resulting in a 8-1 loss. Corbin Piper led the team at the plate going 1-2 with a walk. Joshua Holliday and Jacob Oliver had the only other hits in the loss. Jordan Benbrook scored the only run for the Rebels on Oliver’s hit in the first inning. Benbrook and Payton Allen shared time on the hill for the Chambers Rebels.