CA cheerleaders score big at summer camp
CA cheerleaders score big at summer camp

CA cheerleaders score big at summer camp

Varsity Squad: Back row L-R Peyton Lamb, Shelly Keebler, Tori Harmon, Jessica Holiday, Lainey Leavins, Gracie Thornton and Mary Grayson Henderson
Front row L-R Shelby White, Lizzie Keebler, Emily Milford-cheer sponsor, McKensie Barnes and Maci Harmon
Photos by Emily Milford

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Varsity and JV cheerleaders spent the week at Huntington College participating in the AISA UCA cheer camp. Under the direction of cheer sponsors, Jennifer Allen and Emily Milford, both squads competed in the medium squad divisions for team awards and individual awards.

Varsity Individual Awardees: McKensie Barnes -UCA All-American and AISA All-Star and Laney Leavins- UCA All-American

The Varsity squad won 3rd place in the UCA Extreme Routine.  Individual awards went to McKensie Barnes and Lainey Leavens; selected as UCA All-American cheerleaders.  As an All-American cheerleader they receive the honor of spending a week during Christmas break at Disney in Orlando, Florida, performing in the annual Christmas parade. Barnes was also selected as an AISA All-Star cheerleader and will be cheering at the AISA Football game played at the end of football season at the Crampton Bowl in Montgomery.

JV All American Cheerleaders: Brandalon Rombokas, Kamdyn Oliver, Abbie Morgan, Bailey Allen, and Claire Allen.

The JV squad brought home not one but FOUR awards in team competition.  The JV squad placed 1st in their Extreme Dance Routine.  They also placed 1st in the UCA sideline and were awarded UCA Game Day Champions.  Lastly, they were selected as East Medium Squad Runners-Up for 2017.  Individual award were earned by 5 girls.  Brandalon Rombokas, Abbie Morgan, Kamdyn Oliver, Claire Allen and Bailey Allen all received All-American honors and will perform in the Disney Christmas Parade.

JV Squad: Pictured back row L-R Olivia Leavins, Claire Allen, Natalie Lovelace, Brandalon Rombokas, Abbie Morgan, Lindsey Fuller, Kaylyn Keebler
Front row L-R  Alyssa Sorrell, Kamdyn Oliver, Bailey Allen, Jamie Clark

The CA cheer squads have worked extremely hard this summer to ensure the 2017-2018 season will be filled with impressive routines and sideline cheer.  Make plans to support the Chambers Rebels sports teams and cheerleaders this year.

