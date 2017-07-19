CA cheerleaders score big at summer camp

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Varsity and JV cheerleaders spent the week at Huntington College participating in the AISA UCA cheer camp. Under the direction of cheer sponsors, Jennifer Allen and Emily Milford, both squads competed in the medium squad divisions for team awards and individual awards.



The Varsity squad won 3rd place in the UCA Extreme Routine. Individual awards went to McKensie Barnes and Lainey Leavens; selected as UCA All-American cheerleaders. As an All-American cheerleader they receive the honor of spending a week during Christmas break at Disney in Orlando, Florida, performing in the annual Christmas parade. Barnes was also selected as an AISA All-Star cheerleader and will be cheering at the AISA Football game played at the end of football season at the Crampton Bowl in Montgomery.



The JV squad brought home not one but FOUR awards in team competition. The JV squad placed 1st in their Extreme Dance Routine. They also placed 1st in the UCA sideline and were awarded UCA Game Day Champions. Lastly, they were selected as East Medium Squad Runners-Up for 2017. Individual award were earned by 5 girls. Brandalon Rombokas, Abbie Morgan, Kamdyn Oliver, Claire Allen and Bailey Allen all received All-American honors and will perform in the Disney Christmas Parade.



The CA cheer squads have worked extremely hard this summer to ensure the 2017-2018 season will be filled with impressive routines and sideline cheer. Make plans to support the Chambers Rebels sports teams and cheerleaders this year.