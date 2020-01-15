CA Earns Funds for Cystic Fibrosis

Thursday, January 9th, 2020, the students and staff at Chambers Academy were thrilled to be able to make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation today at Chambers Academy. Students filled the gymnasium for an assembly and presentation made to CF representatives that travelled to LaFayette from Birmingham. CA presented $1,715.00 on behalf of Peyton’s Pals in honor of CA senior, Peyton Lamb. Peyton is the daughter of Bryan and Kris Lamb of LaFayette. Peyton has attended CA since kindergarten.



Funds were collected as a result of a benefit basketball tournament the school hosted during the Christmas holidays as well as from donations made from sponsors. Pictured with Peyton making the check presentation to CF are Cystic Fibrosis Foundation representatives Margaret Smith, Hayden Slaughter, and Jennifer Holley along with CA Headmaster, David Owen.



Peyton is an outstanding student with an overall 3.89 GPA. She participated as a varsity cheerleader through her junior year, worked as an active member of CA’s SGA, and been honored as a member of the school’s BETA Club. Additionally, Peyton was awarded second place in the AISA’s statewide technology team contest last spring held in Montgomery. CA’s Athletic Director and Boys Varsity Basketball Coach, Jason Allen was very pleased with the response from the community to support this event. Teams and fans from LaGrange Academy, Springwood School, Autauga Academy, and Lowndes Academy all joined in to support this event to help CA raise awareness for CF support. Allen is hopeful to make the event an annual one hosted at CA each year with the boys and girls basketball teams.



Peyton was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when she was just 3 years old. She has endured numerous surgeries and hospitalizations because of her CF. CF is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits one’s ability to breathe over time. Sometimes she must use antibiotics and breathing treatments to help treat her lungs and if that’s not enough she has been admitted to the hospital for care. Peyton is treated at the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham as has been the case since her diagnosis. Her family and sister, Leslie are very active in raising awareness and funding for the CF Foundation in hopes that a cure for CF will be found one day.



Finally, CA Headmaster, David Owen and their CF representative, Peyton Lamb would like to express their appreciation to the following sponsors who made financial contributions to support this worthwhile cause to fund research for CF: Sunshine Heating and Air, LaFayette True Value Hardware, Newman Farm Supply, Mitcham Auto Parts, and Mr. & Mrs. Tom Sims.