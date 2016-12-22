Home News Sports CA JV boys place third in tourney
CA JV boys place third in tourney

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The Chambers Academy JV boys finished third in the Holiday Hoops Classic Tournament held at Abbeville on Friday and Saturday.  After a 48-25 loss on Friday to Success Academy; the boys came back and defeated Pike Academy 40-24 to secure a third place tournament finish.

Payton Allen was the high scorer against Success with 16 points. Cayden Smoot scored 3 points and Josh Holiday, Jake Waldrop and Braxton Allen each scored 2 points in the loss. Jake Waldrop led in rebounds with 4 total.

Against Pike on Saturday Payton Allen was again the high scorer with 13 points.  Braxton Allen added 9 points, Cayden Smoot had 6 points. Josh Holiday added 5 points.  Logan Broome scored 3 points and Gabe Brooks and Brody Smoot each scored 2 in the win. Braxton Allen led the team in rebounds with 8.

Payton Allen was named to the All-Tournament team.

