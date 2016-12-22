CA JV boys place third in tourney

The Chambers Academy JV boys finished third in the Holiday Hoops Classic Tournament held at Abbeville on Friday and Saturday. After a 48-25 loss on Friday to Success Academy; the boys came back and defeated Pike Academy 40-24 to secure a third place tournament finish.



Payton Allen was the high scorer against Success with 16 points. Cayden Smoot scored 3 points and Josh Holiday, Jake Waldrop and Braxton Allen each scored 2 points in the loss. Jake Waldrop led in rebounds with 4 total.



Against Pike on Saturday Payton Allen was again the high scorer with 13 points. Braxton Allen added 9 points, Cayden Smoot had 6 points. Josh Holiday added 5 points. Logan Broome scored 3 points and Gabe Brooks and Brody Smoot each scored 2 in the win. Braxton Allen led the team in rebounds with 8.



Payton Allen was named to the All-Tournament team.