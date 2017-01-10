Home News Sports CA JV girls led by Keebler’s 17 in win
CA JV girls led by Keebler’s 17 in win
CA JV girls led by Keebler's 17 in win

CA JV girls led by Keebler’s 17 in win

Lizzie Keebler was the high scorer with 15 points. Photo by Ashley Oliver

By: Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The CA JV girls extended their record to 5-3 overall for the season with a 39-9 region win over the Evangel Lions of Montgomery. This was greatly in part to Lizzie Keebler who scored a game high 15 points for the Rebels.

Shelly Keebler wasn’t far behind with an impressive 7 points. AJ Sorrells and Natalie Lovelace each scored 4 points. Britten Stephen added 3 points. Bailey Allen and Chloe Mitcham scored 2 points each and Claire Allen and Brandalon Rombokas scored 1 point in the win. Audra Slay was aggressive on the court with 6 steals. Lindsey Fuller, Claire Allen and Britten Stephens each had 2 steals. Bailey Allen led the team in rebounds with 6.

Lizzie Keebler had 5 and Brandalon Rombokas had 4 in the win. Coach Brandi Fuller stated “The JV girls played very well. We made more shots and played outstanding defense. They are all playing together as a team and with confidence. I got a chance to play my younger ones to get then experienced”.
The girls will take on the Springwood Wildcats at home on Thursday, January 12th beginning at 4:00.

