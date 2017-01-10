CA JV girls led by Keebler’s 17 in win

By: Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The CA JV girls extended their record to 5-3 overall for the season with a 39-9 region win over the Evangel Lions of Montgomery. This was greatly in part to Lizzie Keebler who scored a game high 15 points for the Rebels.

Shelly Keebler wasn’t far behind with an impressive 7 points. AJ Sorrells and Natalie Lovelace each scored 4 points. Britten Stephen added 3 points. Bailey Allen and Chloe Mitcham scored 2 points each and Claire Allen and Brandalon Rombokas scored 1 point in the win. Audra Slay was aggressive on the court with 6 steals. Lindsey Fuller, Claire Allen and Britten Stephens each had 2 steals. Bailey Allen led the team in rebounds with 6.

Lizzie Keebler had 5 and Brandalon Rombokas had 4 in the win. Coach Brandi Fuller stated “The JV girls played very well. We made more shots and played outstanding defense. They are all playing together as a team and with confidence. I got a chance to play my younger ones to get then experienced”.

The girls will take on the Springwood Wildcats at home on Thursday, January 12th beginning at 4:00.