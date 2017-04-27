Home News CA JV girls win 2
JV girls celebrate the win over Lakeside.
Story and Photo By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The Chambers Academy JV softball team has finished the season recording 4 total wins and 7 losses. The last two games of the season came as wins against 2A Coosa Valley and 3A Lakeside. Chloe Mitcham claimed the win, pitching a full game against Coosa Valley, while striking out 6. Mitcham also led the Rebels at the plate going 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Natalie Lovelace, Lexi Smith, Lindsey Fuller and Bailey Allen also had hits in the win.

Olivia Williams picked up the win against Lakeside pitching a very good game. She struck out 6 in the win. Mattie Reese led the Rebels at the plate going 1 for 2. Chloe Mitcham went 1 for 3 and brought in 2 runs. Britten Stephens also had 1 hit in the win.
Coach Brandi Fuller attributed the wins to playing better defense by committing fewer errors. The JV girls team is a young team with Olivia Williams being the only Freshman moving up exclusively to varsity next year. There is no doubt this CA JV girls team will be a force to be reckoned with during the 2018 softball season.

