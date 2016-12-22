CA JV ladies win tournament

The Chambers Academy JV ladies participated in the annual Holiday Hoops two day tournament last weekend at Abbeville Christian Academy. After successfully winning games against Abbeville Friday and Pike on Saturday the ladies were named tournament champs.



In the 31-20 win over Abbeville, Britten Stephens was the high scorer with 16 points. Lizzie Keebler and Shelly Keebler each added 6 and Brandalon Rombokas was credited with 3 points in the win. Britten Stephen also led in rebounds with a team high 17. Brandalon Rombokas had 4 rebounds, Shelly Keebler had 3 and Lizzie Keebler, Audra Slay and Alyssa Sorrels had 2 each.



The win against Pike was much closer with a 32-27 score. Britten Stephens scored 15 points, Lizzie Keebler added 11, Audra Slay scored 4 points and Brandalon Rombokas scored 2 points in the win. Britten Stephens had 17 rebounds and Brandalon Rombokas pulled down 12. Alyssa Sorrels had 3 rebounds and Audra Slay had 2. Both Lizzie and Shelly Keebler had 1 rebound.



Lizzie Keebler and Shelly Keebler were both named to the all-tournament team and Britten Stephens was named the tournament MVP for outstanding tournament play.