CA Offer Thanks to Those Who Served on Veterans Day

By Donna Stewart

Chambers Academy celebrated their annual Veterans Day Program on Monday November 11th at 10 am in the gymnasium. A large crowd attended the program where the students honored many veterans who attended with music, a special speaker, and a performance by the C.A. Cheerleaders.



The guest speaker was Mr. Tyler Nelson, who is currently on staff as a technical recruiter for Southern Union State Community College. Nelson was born and raised in Chambers County. He attended and graduated from Chambers County School and then decided to join the U.S. Army in 2003.



Tyler served in the 3rd infantry division on two separate deployments in Iraq in 2005 and 2006. He was Honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 2011 after 8 years of service. Since leaving the army he has continued his education earning an Associates Degree at Southern Union, a Bachelors from Auburn University, and a masters from Western Governors University in Utah.



Students from Chambers Academy kindergarten through 6th grade participated in the program, each grade performing or reciting something for the veterans. A United States Veteran named Harold McGill said, “This Veterans Day Program always brings back memories of fellow solders I knew while serving in the army. It is a little sad to me, but always a great experience to watch the kids at the Veterans Program.” Mr. McGill said, “I have been coming to these programs for as long as I can remember.”



Laiken Taylor a 4th grader from Chambers Academy said “Veterans Day is where we can honor people in the military, and thank them for keeping us safe”. 10th grader Lauren Fuller who sang the national anthem at the program said, “Veterans Day to me is where we can honor our veterans and the sacrifices they have made.”



Peyton Lamb a Senior who has been part of the program for 12 years now stated,” Seeing all the kids from the school come together and help put on this program really makes the Veterans happy, it gives them a since of pride to know they did the right thing for our freedom.”



Headmaster David Owen said, “Veterans Day is a day of sacrifice and remembering those who paid the ultimate price, and to remember our freedom was not free”