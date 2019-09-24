CA Rebels Upset Southern, 42-21

The Chambers Academy

Rebels made the three

plus hour ride to Greensboro,

Alabama, Friday

night to upset the Cougars

of Southern 42-21. The

Rebels rushed for 324

total yards, Braxton Allen

responsible for 215 of

those on 24 carries, scoring

one touchdown. Dijon

Darden and Cade Tarver

each scored once for the

Rebels as well as Payton

Allen on a quarterback

keeper. Payton Allen was

8 for 14 passing with one

pass to Caydon Smoot in

the endzone resulting in a

touchdown for the Rebels.

Jordan Benbrook scored

the final touchdown for

the Rebels with a 46 yard

sack, scoop and score. Defensively,

Dijon Darden

and Braxton Allen led

the Rebels with 8 tackles

each. Brody Smoot and

Dean Sheffield had 7

tackles each with Smoot

also having 2 quarterback

sacks. Jack Waldrop had

5 tackles. Jacob Oliver,

Cade Tarver and Hayden

Hurst each had 4 tackles

with Tarver also having 2

sacks.

“What a great win

over a top 10 team for

our program”, stated

Head Coach, Jason Allen.

“Southern was a physical

team that liked to come

right at you and I thought

we controlled the line of

scrimmage on both sides

of the ball all night long.

The strength of our ball

team is on the line of

scrimmage and we will

continue to go as those

guys go. A long as we

continue to play lights

out up front and stop the

run, we will have a shot

to win every time we line

up. Braxton Allen had a

fantastic game running the

ball and I was particularly

proud of the fact that we

didn’t turn the ball over. If

we don’t turn it over, we

are pretty tough to beat.

This win puts us in a great

position to win the region,

which is our goal so that

we remain at home in the

playoffs.”

The Rebels begin rival

week in preparation of

this Friday’s match up

against the Springwood

Wildcats. “Springwood

is in the 2nd year under

Coach Gartman and I’m

expecting a much improved

team over last

season. We’ve got to

go to their place so we

will have to be ready as

they will be emotionally

charged to play us at their

place”, stated Allen. Rebel

fans, make plans to travel

to Lanett this Friday,

September 27th, when the

Rebels take on the Springwood

Wildcats beginning

at 7:00 ct.

