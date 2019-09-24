CA Rebels Upset Southern, 42-21
The Chambers Academy
Rebels made the three
plus hour ride to Greensboro,
Alabama, Friday
night to upset the Cougars
of Southern 42-21. The
Rebels rushed for 324
total yards, Braxton Allen
responsible for 215 of
those on 24 carries, scoring
one touchdown. Dijon
Darden and Cade Tarver
each scored once for the
Rebels as well as Payton
Allen on a quarterback
keeper. Payton Allen was
8 for 14 passing with one
pass to Caydon Smoot in
the endzone resulting in a
touchdown for the Rebels.
Jordan Benbrook scored
the final touchdown for
the Rebels with a 46 yard
sack, scoop and score. Defensively,
Dijon Darden
and Braxton Allen led
the Rebels with 8 tackles
each. Brody Smoot and
Dean Sheffield had 7
tackles each with Smoot
also having 2 quarterback
sacks. Jack Waldrop had
5 tackles. Jacob Oliver,
Cade Tarver and Hayden
Hurst each had 4 tackles
with Tarver also having 2
sacks.
“What a great win
over a top 10 team for
our program”, stated
Head Coach, Jason Allen.
“Southern was a physical
team that liked to come
right at you and I thought
we controlled the line of
scrimmage on both sides
of the ball all night long.
The strength of our ball
team is on the line of
scrimmage and we will
continue to go as those
guys go. A long as we
continue to play lights
out up front and stop the
run, we will have a shot
to win every time we line
up. Braxton Allen had a
fantastic game running the
ball and I was particularly
proud of the fact that we
didn’t turn the ball over. If
we don’t turn it over, we
are pretty tough to beat.
This win puts us in a great
position to win the region,
which is our goal so that
we remain at home in the
playoffs.”
The Rebels begin rival
week in preparation of
this Friday’s match up
against the Springwood
Wildcats. “Springwood
is in the 2nd year under
Coach Gartman and I’m
expecting a much improved
team over last
season. We’ve got to
go to their place so we
will have to be ready as
they will be emotionally
charged to play us at their
place”, stated Allen. Rebel
fans, make plans to travel
to Lanett this Friday,
September 27th, when the
Rebels take on the Springwood
Wildcats beginning
at 7:00 ct.