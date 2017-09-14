CA Senior Showcase

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent



Brinson Sheffield is the son of Brandon and Nikol Sheffield. He has attended Chambers Academy since kindergarten. He plays Offensive Guard and Defensive End on the Rebel football team. Last year’s loss to Marengo for the state championship was tough but Brinson says that loss is what keeps him motivated during games. As far as getting hyped up before games, Brinson says his go to is music; rap and metal. This year’s Rebel team has a big roster but Brinson says if he had to choose one player that was the hardest worker on the team he’d have to say it was fellow senior, Matthew Keebler. Brinson enjoys working with Assistant Coach Kyle Jackson most. The team he says he looks forward to playing most is Abbeville because until last year Abbeville had always “beaten the mess out of us”. Brinson enjoys hunting and fishing in his free time and plans to attend Southern Union upon graduation and transfer to Auburn University.

Hunter Davis is the son of Toby and Kristen Davis. He came to Chambers Academy at the start of his junior year. Beside football Hunter also plays baseball for CA. Hunter was chosen to play on the 2017 AISA All-Star baseball team. On the football field Hunter plays Quarterback and Inside Linebacker. Hunter says the team he’d like to play again most would be Marengo because of last year’s state championship loss to them. He admits the thought of winning a championship and acquiring a ring is what often motivates him during games. Hunter states that teammate Mitchell Lee is, in his opinion, the toughest and most underappreciated player on the team. Hardest worker awards would be given to teammate, Matthew Keebler. Hunter enjoys working with Assistant Coach, Dillon NesSmith, most. He enjoys hanging with friend in his spare time and listening to music. Hunter plans to attend Point University upon graduation.

Gavin White is the son of Anthony and Misty White and the Grandson of Mrs. Frances Smith. Gavin plays Wide Receiver and Cornerback on the Rebels football team. Gavin also plays basketball and baseball for CA. To get hyped up before a big game Gavin says that listening to music helps him prepare. Gavin enjoys working with Assistant Coach, Dillon NesSmith, most. Gavin looks forward to playing Springwood most each year because there is always a huge crowd and you can feel the tension and emotion. When asked who he considers the toughest player on the team he stated Mitchell Lee. Gavin considers fellow senior, Nate Sheppard, to be the hardest working teammate. To stay motivated during games Gavin says he reminds himself that “you never know when your last play will be so give 100% of yourself the entire game”. Gavin enjoys playing baseball in his spare time and plans to play college baseball upon graduation.