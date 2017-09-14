Home News CA spikers lose in 3
CA spikers lose in 3

Junior, Tate Reese, hits one over in Thursday’s game against Autauga. – Photo by Ashley Oliver
By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent
 
The Chambers Academy Lady Rebels volleyball team hosted the Autauga Wildcats on Thursday in a best 3 out of 5 matchup.  The Rebels lost 25-18, 25-22 and 25-17 in three matches. Leading the Rebels with 6 kills was Britten Stephens.  Bailey Allen recorded 3 and McKensie Barnes had 2.  Stephens and Tate Reese also each had 3 blocks in the game.  Audra Slay, Kelsey Oliver and Barnes had 3 Aces each in the loss.

The JV ladies won both games played 25-10 and 25-17.  Leading the JV team were Chloe Mitcham, Lindsey Fuller and Bailey Allen with 2 kills each.  AJ Sorrels and Britten Stephens each contributed 1 each I the win.  Lindsey Fuller and Natalie Lovelace each had 12 assists. The Rebels had a strong serving game with Natalie Lovelace leading with 7 Aces followed by Olivia Leavins with 6, Lindsey Fuller and AJ Sorrels with 4 each, Britten Stephens with 2 and Chloe Mitcham with 1.

The ladies will travel to Crenshaw on Monday, September 11th to take on the Lady Cougars.   They will be back home to play Edgewood on Thursday, the 21st.

