CA Takes Field Trip To Valley Carousel

Pictured is first grader, Roper Pollard on a gray horse waving to the crowd as other students are looking on! Also pictured at the Christmas Village is Kindergarten teacher, Ms. LeeAnna Hamer with several members of her class. Lastly, another group of the little CA Rebels enjoy their outing at Dairy Queen in preparation for riding the Carousel.

CA’s Kindergarten thru third grade classes enjoyed a field trip on Monday, December 2nd to the City of Valley’s Carousel to begin the Christmas season. In all, 46 students attended the outing along with their teachers and numerous parental chaperones. The children at Chambers Academy were fortunate to be the first school outing of the season to enjoy a class field trip on behalf of the local parks and recreation program to the popular carousel. The Christmas Merry-Go-Round has been an annual tradition in the Greater Valley since originally being gifted to benefit area children by the West Point Manufacturing Company in 1956.



The CA students enjoyed their holiday outing riding the carousel with the sounds of Christmas music filling the air. The popular carousel has been operating annually now for 63 years serving as the centerpiece of the historic Langdale Mill Christmas Village. The students also enjoyed a special lunch outing at the Valley Dairy Queen with many of their parents or grandparents able to join them for the outing.