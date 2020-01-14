Home News Sports CA Varsity Teams Score Big Wins
Photo by Kim Hines – Coach Jeff Hines consults his team in a game earlier this season
Photo by Tanya Lovelace – Raphe Daniel is shown at the free throw line in a game earlier in the season.

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The Chambers Academy varsity boys logged another big win in Saturday’s 53-40 win over Heritage Christian. Payton Allen was the lead scorer with 21 points and 9 rebounds. Raphe Daniel added 11 points, Caydon Smoot scored 8, Braxton Allen netted 7 points and Josh Holliday had 6 points in the win.

The Varsity girls team also scored big with a 45-14 win over Heritage Christian. Britten Stephens led the team in points with 17 points and 6 rebounds. Shelly Keebler added 7 points and Mattie Reese added 6. Natalie Lovelace scored 5 points and Lizzie Keebler and Lexi Smith each scored 4 points. Brandalon Rombokas scored 2 points in the win.

The CA JV boys succumbed to Heritage Christian 54-6 in a tough loss. Cole Baker and Kyle Hand each scored 2 points and Drew Sheppard and Levi Waldrop scored 1 point each in the loss.

