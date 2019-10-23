Cain Walks 30 miles Annually for Breast Cancer Awareness

Mandy Caine Walking 30 miles in honor of her sister.

By Jody Stewart

“HOPE” is what Mandy Cain, a local Lafayette resident, is walking for, hope and awareness for those dealing with the diagnosis of breast cancer.



October of 2019 marked seven years Mandy Cain has participated in a 2-day 30 mile walk to raise money and awareness about the cancer that the World Health Organization says is the most commonly occurring cancer in women worldwide. Thankfully, breast cancer survival rates are high in many parts of the world and that is mostly due to the awareness that has been brought to the disease.



Mandy Cain, “The two days is more than just a walk. It is a journey full of emotions. In those two days you meet so many women. You experience the pain of some who have loss of loved ones. You share in the victory of the survivors. You experience your own body’s physical pain from walking thirty miles. In the end you feel connected with so many women. It is a journey”



Mandy Cain walks every year in honor of her sister Traci Wade who was diagnosed with breast cancer at 36. Traci had 2 young children at the time and had to under go chemo and radiation for 12 months. Cain, “We had no family history of breast cancer.” Today Traci Wade is a Breast Cancer Survivor.



“Not all children are so fortunate,” said Cain. “Everyone had gathered to begin the walk when a 13 year old boy stepped up to say a prayer over the crowd. He had watched his mother fight breast cancer and he saw her journey end. It was one of the most touching moments of the weekend,” said Cain.



Mammograms remain one the best ways to detect breast cancer and when detected early survival rates are now greater than 80 percent. Awareness has impacted women to get mammograms and since 1990 breast cancer mortality in the United States is down by 40 percent.



“The walk is not easy. In fact it is hard. But when I am walking and I look around and see women who are obviously fighting cancer and walking with their children and others being pushed in wheel chairs, I think if they can do so can I,” stated Cain. “Awareness is so important and I have hope that one day women will be encouraged to get a mammogram and be saved and I have hope that one day we will find a cure. Until then I’ll walk,” said Mandy Cain.