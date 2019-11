The 4th-6th grade cake making contest winners were Tanton Ayers (1st place), Laiken Taylor (2nd place), Tristin Ayers (3rd place) and Beth Landrum (4th place). (Pictured left to right).

The K5-3rd grade cake making contest winners were Saylor Ayers (1st place), Jordyn Johnson (2nd place), Sadie Hurst (3rd place) and Emmalee Jackson (4th place). (Pictured left to right).

On Saturday, November 9th, the Chambers Academy PTO successfully sponsored its annual fall festival at CA. The event was a big success with multiple contests and games for children to participate in. The night gave families a great opportunity to come out and get involved with their children in school activities. The PTO sponsored a cake making contest for students and a chili making cook-off for parents.