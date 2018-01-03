Home News Camp Hill man arrested for armed robbery
Camp Hill man arrested for armed robbery
Camp Hill man arrested for armed robbery

Camp Hill man arrested for armed robbery

Markee Wilkerson
Markee Wilkerson, 30 of Camp Hill is in the Tallapoosa County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery

Camp Hill Police Chief Johnny Potts said officers responded to a robbery call at a residence behind the Link convenience store on Old Highway 280.
“We had reports that three armed men, described as black males were involved at a robbery at the residence,” Potts said. “One man was taken into custody after a foot chase. We do have two more suspects who were involved in this incident and we are searching for them and following all leads. This is still an active investigation so there aren’t many more details we can release at this time.”

Potts said no one at the residence was injured in the incident. He thanked the other agencies that responded and offered their assistance.
“I would like to thank the Dadeville Police Department, Jacksons Gap Police and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance with this case,” Potts said.

It was the second high-profile case worked by the Camp Hill Police Department in the past couple of weeks.

Bessie Heard, 59, of Camp Hill died in an early Christmas morning shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Bystanders at the scene described more than 15 shots being fired about 2 a.m. and said an argument lead to the shooting.

Potts said they have identified some people they would like to talk to in relation to the shooting, but said no arrest had been made.

Wilkerson has a lengthy criminal history with a multitude of charges dating back to 2007. Charges range from drug and weapons charges, assault, chemical endangerment of a child, traffic charges and multiple probation revocations, Court records show his most recent charges came just three weeks ago on Dec. 12 for drug possession.   

