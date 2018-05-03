Candidate forum times announced

The Greater Valley

Area Chamber of Com-

merce has two candi-

date forums scheduled

this month for voters

in Chambers County to

meet the faces behind the

signs that are covering

Chambers County corners

and bumpers of various

vehicles in the area. A

previously announced

time for one of the meet

the candidate forums has

been updated by represen-

tatives from the Greater

Valley Area Chamber of

Commerce.

The fi rst forum will

take place on May 8th,

2018 in Valley at the Val-

ley Community Center.

That event is scheduled

to take place from 5:30 to

6:30 p.m. EST. A second

meet the candidates event

is scheduled for May

17th, 2018 in the city of

LaFayette. A previously

published time for the

LaFayette event has been

updated.

The LaFayette event is

scheduled to take place on

May 17th, 2018 from 5:30

to 6:30 p.m. Central Time

at the Farmer’s Federation

Building (Alfa Building)

located at 1006 Avenue A

SE in LaFayette. Previous-

ly published information

had the time for the event

listed as starting at 4:30

p.m. Representatives from

the GVACC are excited

to see everyone come out

to the forum, but note that

residents do not need to

show up an hour early and

wanted to get the correct

times for the event out.