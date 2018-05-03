Candidate forum times announced

The Greater Valley
Area Chamber of Com-
merce has two candi-
date forums scheduled
this month for voters
in Chambers County to
meet the faces behind the
signs that are covering
Chambers County corners
and bumpers of various
vehicles in the area. A
previously announced
time for one of the meet
the candidate forums has
been updated by represen-
tatives from the Greater
Valley Area Chamber of
Commerce.
The fi rst forum will
take place on May 8th,
2018 in Valley at the Val-
ley Community Center.
That event is scheduled
to take place from 5:30 to
6:30 p.m. EST. A second
meet the candidates event
is scheduled for May
17th, 2018 in the city of
LaFayette. A previously
published time for the
LaFayette event has been
updated.
The LaFayette event is
scheduled to take place on
May 17th, 2018 from 5:30
to 6:30 p.m. Central Time
at the Farmer’s Federation
Building (Alfa Building)
located at 1006 Avenue A
SE in LaFayette. Previous-
ly published information
had the time for the event
listed as starting at 4:30
p.m. Representatives from
the GVACC are excited
to see everyone come out
to the forum, but note that
residents do not need to
show up an hour early and
wanted to get the correct
times for the event out.
The Greater Valley