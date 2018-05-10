Home News Local Candidates to attend Fredonia forum
Candidates to attend Fredonia forum

Candidates to attend Fredonia forum

Lanett basketball state champs honored by county commission

Walking trails, campsites have improved at Chambers county lake

Rebels defeat Jackson twice to earn state berth

Lady Rebels win 1, lose 2 at state tournament

Bulldogs 3rd, 4th at state track meet

Sheriff’s Dept. hires three

Dem candidates hosted at ‘Rock the Block’

Williams catches largest fish

Drug raid nets multiple arrests

No decision on Spates

The May 15 meeting
of Fredonia Community
Club will be an open
event that offers candi-
dates for various Ala-
bama political offices an
opportunity to share their
goals and concerns with
voters, along with an
informal potluck dinner.
The event is open to
all area residents. Fredo-
nia Community House is
located at 6160 County
Rd. 222 (Five Points AL
for GPS.)
The meeting will
begin with a half hour for
dinner at 7 p.m. Eastern
Time, followed by a brief
introductory statement by
each candidate. After

wards, candidates may
respond to questions and
have one-on-one conver-
sations with voters.
“We’re focusing on
candidates for those
posts that directly impact
Fredonia and northern
Chambers County at
county, state and national
levels,” said Program
Chair Judy Collins.
“We’re delighted to
go beyond our usual club
membership to invite
anyone in the area who’s
interested,” Collins
emphasized. “There’s
no admission charge,
but we do ask everyone
attending to get into the
potluck spirit and bring
some food item for the
table.
“We’re pleased at the
response from candidates
and the interest by those
who want to attend,” she
added. Any questions
should be directed to Ms.
Collins at 334-499-2380.

