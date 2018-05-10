Candidates to attend Fredonia forum

The May 15 meeting

of Fredonia Community

Club will be an open

event that offers candi-

dates for various Ala-

bama political offices an

opportunity to share their

goals and concerns with

voters, along with an

informal potluck dinner.

The event is open to

all area residents. Fredo-

nia Community House is

located at 6160 County

Rd. 222 (Five Points AL

for GPS.)

The meeting will

begin with a half hour for

dinner at 7 p.m. Eastern

Time, followed by a brief

introductory statement by

each candidate. After

–

wards, candidates may

respond to questions and

have one-on-one conver-

sations with voters.

“We’re focusing on

candidates for those

posts that directly impact

Fredonia and northern

Chambers County at

county, state and national

levels,” said Program

Chair Judy Collins.

“We’re delighted to

go beyond our usual club

membership to invite

anyone in the area who’s

interested,” Collins

emphasized. “There’s

no admission charge,

but we do ask everyone

attending to get into the

potluck spirit and bring

some food item for the

table.

“We’re pleased at the

response from candidates

and the interest by those

who want to attend,” she

added. Any questions

should be directed to Ms.

Collins at 334-499-2380.