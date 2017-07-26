Home News Card of Thanks
News
0

Card of Thanks

0
0

Card of Thanks

fitbit_logo
now playing

Fitbit Developing Wearable Device Meant to Track and Prevent Sleep Apnea

A1 Freedom
now playing

Crusade hopes to fill Torbert Field

A1 Toby
now playing

Lightning bolt kills man on Lake Harding

LaFayette discusses sales tax increase

A2 Crane
now playing

GVACC has a strong quarter; looking forward

A2 CAMPING
now playing

More southern sayings

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

Car accident makes me rethink life

jody fuller
now playing

My Garden of Life

Paul Richardson
now playing

Southern do’s and dont's

Obituaries

The family of the late Samuel Carter would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who sent beautiful floral arrangements, food, called us with a kind word, sent a card or who came by to give us support. We would also like to send a heartfelt Thank You to the LaFayette High School Class of 1974 and 1997, Mt. Calvary Church Family, Hospice of Roanoke, and Seroyer Funeral Home for all of their help. Your expressions of sympathy were greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.
The Carter Family

Related posts:

  1. Card of Thanks
  2. Church delivers gifts to home
  3. Card of Thanks
  4. Finding out more about hospice
slandon
Related Posts
A1 Freedom

Crusade hopes to fill Torbert Field

slandon 0
A1 Toby

Lightning bolt kills man on Lake Harding

slandon 0

LaFayette discusses sales tax increase

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video