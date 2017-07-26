Card of Thanks

The family of the late Samuel Carter would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who sent beautiful floral arrangements, food, called us with a kind word, sent a card or who came by to give us support. We would also like to send a heartfelt Thank You to the LaFayette High School Class of 1974 and 1997, Mt. Calvary Church Family, Hospice of Roanoke, and Seroyer Funeral Home for all of their help. Your expressions of sympathy were greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.

The Carter Family