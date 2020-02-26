Career Tech Center Welcomes Baby Goats

The newest additions at the Chambers County Career Technical Center are nine baby goats, three sets of twins and three individual kids. The group consists of four does and five bucks.



“We started last year with five female goats and one male as part of the expansion of our FFA program,” said Principal Ken Sealy. “The babies were born over the past week and will eventually be for sale to the public. That money will then be reinvested in our agricultural curriculum.”



The Future Farmers of America chapter at Career Tech initially began with horticultural studies focusing on the cultivation of various plants, which students sell throughout each year. The program has now grown to not only include goats but chickens and catfish as well, soon to be followed by bee keeping.



“We gather farm-fresh eggs every morning, which are also available for purchase,” said Sealy. “Our students have enjoyed the experience of being responsible for an actual working farm.”



The expanded project even has a new name, now known as Legacy Acres. Though there are no immediate plans to add additional livestock, the possibility exists for future growth.



“We’ve been able to mainly operate our agricultural curriculum on a self-sustaining basis, and when practical opportunities arise, we try to incorporate them accordingly,” said Sealy.



The Career Technical Center serves students from the Chambers County, Lanett, and Chambers Academy school systems.