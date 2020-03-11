Home News School Career Tech Students Bring Home 9 Trophies
Congratulations to two talented Lafayette High School students, Dionella Kyles and Aaliyah Todd, from the Teacher Education Program (educator: Mrs. Christy Brock-Johnson) who went to State Competition and represented the Chambers County Career Technical Center (director: Ken Sealy). They competed in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) STAR Events Competition that was held in Montgomery, AL. Both Dionella and Aaliyah won a Silver Medallion. Their category was Focus on Children where they highlighted one of the projects, “Blessings in a Bag”, and what Eastside Elementary School (principal: LaKeyda Burnett) is doing to combat child hunger within the community.

