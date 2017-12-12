Mr. Carlos Burton, 40, of LaFayette, AL passed away on Friday, December 1, 2017 at East AL Medical Center of Opelika, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 8, 2017, 1:00 p.m. CST at Greater Poplar Springs Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Douglas Jones, Sr., Officiating; Rev. Jerone Fannin, Pastor. Burial will follow in Handy Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.

Mr. Burton is survived by his wife, Shareka Burton of LaFayette, AL, two sons: Tyler Lee of Lima, OH & Malik Burton of LaFayette, AL, daughter: Myliah Burton of LaFayette, AL, granddaughter: Rhea Lee of Lima, OH; mother: Margaret Burton of LaFayette, AL; father: Edward Huguley of Lanett, AL; three sisters: Sherry (Hilluard) Ware of LaFayette, AL, China Burton of LaFayette, AL & Theresa Sharpe of Valley, AL; two brothers: Tyrone Burton (Rosalyn) of Atlanta, GA & Norman Griffin of Columbus, GA, mother-in-law, Shirley Hudson (Robbie) of Bowden, GA, special cousin & friend Willie Wright Jr., and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.