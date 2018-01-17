Cars line up for cheap gas

By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

The newly opened Sunoco Gas Station located at 13085 Veterans Parkway in LaFayette Al. had its ribbon cutting over a month ago.

And this pass Friday they had the Grand Opening.

Cars was packed out at the store the entire day.

Traffic was backed up and you would had wondered what was all the commotion about!

People just mainly stopped to ask that question and to take advantage of the $1.89 a gallon grand opening special on gas.

The gas was subject to be $1.89 a gallon until 6pm that evening.

But, due to the long lines of wait, I think the hours didn’t have a choice but to be extended.

The Sunoco Gas Station owner also was giving away free pouches, ice cream, monster drinks and free samples of Prime House Direct grilled steaks, burgers and filet mignon the entire day.

Speaking with owner Jonay Peaden, who is originally from Atlanta Georgia states:» Its been a great day. The people in the community has been great support already. They are very friendly and I look forward to serving the community.

He also stated that the grand opening was a great success. “It was a Big turnout all day. Owner Peaden stated.