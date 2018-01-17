Home News Cars line up for cheap gas
Cars line up for cheap gas
News
0

Cars line up for cheap gas

0
0
1-17-18 Sunoco Grand Opening 02
now viewing

Cars line up for cheap gas

1-17-18 Flu Shot
now playing

Flu outbreak forces hospitals to limit visits

A1 Lockhart copy
now playing

Chambers County Sheriff Lockhart announces candidacy

One dead, two wounded in road rage shooting

Snow, ice, cold expected today

J.P.P. Middle School honors students

1-17-18 JPP Spelling Bee Winners
now playing

Hodges wins spelling bee

1-17-18 Dangers of Underage Drinking Shared With Valley High Shcool Students
now playing

Drinking dangers shared with Valley High students

Time to pre-register for Pre-K

Man shot on infamous street

Police seek fraud suspect

The Sunoco Gas Station grand opening gas special was $1.89 a gallon on Friday.

By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

The newly opened Sunoco Gas Station located at 13085 Veterans Parkway in LaFayette  Al. had its ribbon cutting over a month ago.

And this pass Friday they had the Grand Opening.

Cars was packed out at the store the entire day. 

The Grill at Sunoco Gas Station was fired up the entire day with free samples of  grilled steaks, burgers and filet mignon
Photos by Pamela Holloway

Traffic was backed up and  you would had wondered  what was all the commotion about!

People just mainly stopped to ask that question and to take advantage of the $1.89 a gallon  grand opening special on gas.

The gas was subject to be $1.89 a gallon  until 6pm that evening.

But, due to the long lines of wait, I think the hours didn’t have a choice but to be extended.

The Sunoco Gas Station owner  also was giving away free pouches, ice cream, monster drinks and free samples of Prime House Direct  grilled steaks, burgers and filet mignon the entire day.

Speaking with owner Jonay Peaden, who is originally from Atlanta Georgia states:» Its been a great day. The people in the community has been  great support already. They are very friendly and I look forward to serving the community.

He also stated that the grand opening was a great success. “It was a Big turnout all day. Owner Peaden stated.

Related posts:

  1. Ribbon cutting set for new LaFayette business
  2. Vacant buildings filling up with new businesses
  3. GVACC welcomes Sunoco to LaFayette
  4. Mikes’s Musings – No fun waiting in line
slandon
Related Posts
1-17-18 Flu Shot

Flu outbreak forces hospitals to limit visits

slandon 0
A1 Lockhart copy

Chambers County Sheriff Lockhart announces candidacy

slandon 0

One dead, two wounded in road rage shooting

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun

Share this video