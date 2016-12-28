Casino Night to benefit Humane Society

Tickets for Chattahoochee Humane Society’s spring fundraiser, ‘A Mardi Gras Casino’, are now on sale. The event is February 25th, and ticket prices are $50 couple, $35 single. They can be purchased from a Board Member (see list below), at CHS (3265 Fairfax Bypass, Valley), or on line at chatthumane.org. This fundraiser supports the pet adoption center, where pets wait to find their forever homes. It’s important to know that all funds raised at this event stay right here in our community to help CHS in reaching the goal of, “no more homeless pets”.

This year, the event is at the Sportsplex community center, in Valley, Al., and begins at 7pm eastern time. The ‘Mardi Gras’ theme will make this an exciting occasion, with casual dress, or your favorite family friendly ‘Mardi Gras’ costume. There will be silent and live auctions, cash bar, food, and dancing, with regulation gambling tables and dealers using ‘funny money ’. Entertainment will be provided by Michael Blair Productions and Funtastic Promotions.

Many wonderful ‘Themed Baskets’ are available for silent auction this year, including Alabama and Auburn picnic baskets, sports fan memorabilia, vacation get aways, gifts for Mom and Dad, Graduates, First Car, Bird Watching, Gardening, Tools, Grill Master, Weather Watchers, and many, many, more. Plus, there will be beautiful jewelry, creative art, and a live auction that includes a Henry .22 rifle, sponsored by Chambley’s.

This year’s VIP sponsors currently include Knauf Insulation, Farmers and Merchants Bank, Valley Collision, Dr. Carl Blades Dentistry, and Valley Chiropractic Clinic. Other sponsors include Charter Bank, Century 21 Wood Real Estate, Capital City Bank, King Auto Corner and Goodwyn, Mill, & Caywood. Thank you, Sponsors!

If you, or your business, want to participate as a sponsor, please call 706-518-7074 for more information. Sponsor levels begin at $250. VIP sponsors receive event tickets, and more, with their sponsorship.

Tickets are limited, so get yours today and don’t miss out on this fun event. Our board members are: President- O’neal Shaw, Vice President-Stanley Tucker, Secretary-Shirlee Ausman, Treasurer-Wayne Scroggs, Sergeant at Arms-Dantz Frazer. General members include: Laura Grossman, Gayla Blades, Cindy Burdette, Robbye Smith, John Radford, and Sharon Hawkins.